The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (IRE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.21K Followers

The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland (NYSE:IRE) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Myles O'Grady - Group Chief Executive

Mark Spain - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Diarmaid Sheridan - Davy

Grace Dargan - Barclays

Sanjena Dadawala - UBS

Chris Cant - Autonomous

Ali Woods - Morgan Stanley

Robert Noble - Deutsche Bank

Alastair Ryan - Bank of America

Robin Down - HSBC

Borja Ramirez - Citi

Omar Keenan - Credit Suisse

John Cronin - Goodbody

Seamus Murphy - Carraighill

Aman Rakkar - Barclays

Myles O'Grady

Good morning from Dublin. We're joined today by analysts, investors, and colleagues from across our international footprint. Wherever you're joining from, you're all very welcome. This is my first presentation as Group CEO, I'm honored and enthused with the opportunity to lead this great organization.

I'd like to acknowledge the sterling work of Francesca. As many of you know, I'm not new to Bank of Ireland and I am proud to see that the decisions we've taken in recent years have delivered an excellent performance in 2022. That is particularly evident in our strong and our growing organic capital generation, which gives us a great place to build from.

In 2018, we set out an ambition to be the National Champion Bank with complementary international businesses. And while we're never complacent, we've made enormous strides. Our sharpened purpose is to help customers, colleagues, shareholders and society to thrive. We'll show you very shortly how we put that purpose into action through our refreshed strategy and updated targets.

First, let's look at our full-year results. We had an excellent performance in 2022, that includes on ROCE, income, costs and MPUs. Our underlying PBT was EUR1.2 billion. We also made two transformational acquisitions and welcomed 440,000 new customers to the Group and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.