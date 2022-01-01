Deutsche Post: Strong Financial Performance; Potential Future Upside

Mar. 10, 2023 2:27 PM ETDeutsche Post AG (DPSGY)DPSTF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.58K Followers

Summary

  • DHL is very well positioned to weather 2023 challenges.
  • Thanks to its FCF generation, the company increased its buyback (now at €3 billion).
  • 60% of DHL turnover is exposed to e-commerce growth and 30% versus core logistic operation.
  • Earnings will remain significantly above pre-COVID-19 levels. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

a yellow dhl sign attached on a building on the street side

Wirestock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Here at the Lab, we recently commented on PostNL's results, and were not very positive. Indeed, our publication was called: Not The Greatest Q4 Results, and Weak 2023 Guidance. However, after having analyzed Deutsche Post AG (

Deutsche Post's lower contribution from Parcel

Deutsche Post's lower contribution from Parcel

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

DHL payout and DPS evolution

DHL payout and DPS evolution

DHL volumes recovery

DHL volumes recovery

DHL EBIT scenario analysis

DHL EBIT scenario analysis

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
3.58K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DPSTF, DPSGY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.