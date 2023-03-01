Hulton Archive

The situation around SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has too long been under-covered following the dramatic events unfolding over the last couple of days. The bank is quite unique in the sense that it has an extreme focus, being highly focused on the technology sector, which has been hit by a perfect storm of venture capital funding drying up, slower growth, declining valuations, and higher interest rates.

A Huge Run Higher

History tells us an interesting story, as it shows how quickly the bank has grown over the past decade, with total assets having nearly ten folded to a peak around $210 billion in 2021. While the company has grown equity by a similar ratio, the rise was the result of strong growth in the organization and very strong conditions in end markets, which is somewhat of a writing on the wall in case conditions change.

Just a $10 stock during the 2009 recession, and about $50 stock in the early 2010s, shares have seen a huge rally, certainly in the aftermath of the pandemic. A $250 stock pre-pandemic rose to a high of $750 in 2021 as the share price performance correlated largely with technology stocks rather than bank stocks. The higher volatility was clearly seen in the shares already, with shares down to the low $200s late in 2022, of course all in hindsight.

Zooming In On The Results

If we look at the 2022 results, we see signs of challenges already. The company ended the quarter and year with $212 billion in assets, of which $74 billion was in loans. Allowances for credit losses rose to 86 basis points, up from 64 basis points on the year before. The issue is not necessarily the quality of the loan book, but rather the funding. Total deposits fell from $189 billion to $173 billion over the year, but the composition of the deposits is interesting. Interest bearing deposits rose by $29 billion to $92 billion over the year, while non-interest bearing deposits fell about $45 billion to $81 billion.

These changes are clearly seen in the P&L statements as well. Full year interest income rose from $3.2 billion to $5.7 billion, driven by higher loan income and higher interest rates on securities. Interest expenses increased a factor of more than 10 times to $1.2 billion, but the shocking number is that they came in at $718 million in the fourth quarter alone as the bank was forced to rapidly increase interest rates to hold onto deposits, which it clearly is not managing to do so. Amidst lower activity related income levels in 2022, and higher expenses, full year EBIT fell from $2.7 billion to $2.2 billion, with fourth quarter earnings down to $379 million amidst higher interest expenses.

The $1.5 billion in earnings power is tiny of course in relation to the deposit base, less than 1%. This pretty much says that the bank is breaking even if it is forced to hike the rate on the overall deposit base by a percentage. The company only reported a 1.17% cost of deposit in the fourth quarter, lagging risk-free short term rates by a huge margin.

Moreover, the very nature and large unrealized losses on investment securities (Treasuries among others) makes investors nervous with an equity base of $16.3 billion on $212 billion in assets. The book value of the shares traded around the $200 mark, which shows that shares traded at a premium to book at the start of the week. By the end, the market clearly no longer was willing to award the assets a premium to reported book value, after the market was happy to award the company a nearly $50 billion equity valuation just about a year ago!

More Pain

With interest rates moving higher and technology funds scrambling to use funds to fund losses (amidst no new capital flowing in) and many of them getting worried about the financial state of the bank, the situation was worsening in recent weeks.

On the 8th of March, SVB announced that it was looking to raise $1.25 billion in equity, on top of which General Atlantic would provide a $500 million equity investment and $500 million in convertible preferred stock would be mandatory converted. This proposed raise was badly needed, equivalent to about the $1.8 billion after-tax loss which the company reported on the value of just $21 billion in its available for sales securities portfolio, comprising out of Treasuries and agency securities. The loss on about 10% of the total asset base is huge, wiping out about an eight of the capital base.

The update for the first quarter revealed further weakness, but this is all ahead of the latest developments of course. Net interest margins came in a bit lower than expected, but more so the midpoint of the deposit base of $168 billion was down another $5 billion from its estimates.

The market was not taking the news well. SVB Financial Group shares had actually recovered to $270 by the morning of the 8th of March before sliding to $180 by day end, to trade at $100 on Thursday and fall to just $80 in aftermarket trading, only to not resume trading on Friday. The $200 move lower shed some $12 billion in the market value from the bank in response to the losses and subsequent actions. A great deal of this comes of course from the concern of further cash outflows, trigger forced asset sales and losses, thereby worsening the situation further.

On Friday the FDIC even closed the Silicon Value Bank, the subsidiary of SVB Financial Group, after reported talks for a sale reportedly failed. For me, this remains an uninvestable situation to the extent possible as shares are halted for trading. The bank is among the first to face troubles, as this does not bode well for investors, which have to swallow huge dilution here at best, but likely will lose their entire investment.

For the system at large, we see larger banks retreating as well, but obviously in a much less pronounced way. Consumers and firms are pressured by inflation, and competition for interest rate products create a dicey situation, especially for the focused banks with more fluid deposits base as the resulting earnings problem and capital losses are substantial. That said, the story of SVB Financial Group is largely self-inflicted as well, due to excessive focus but moreover very poorly managed asset-liability management practices.