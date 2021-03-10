XLF: Banks Are In Trouble Again

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.68K Followers

Summary

  • Deposit withdrawals and possible bad loans could force banks to sell AFS and HTM bonds.
  • Thus, banks would be forced to realize huge losses.
  • I would not recommend buying the financial sector XLF in this environment.

Modern bank glass building. Shallow depth of field. 3D render.

-slav-

The SVB Financial Group fallout

The SVB Financial Group (SIVB) fallout is creating a mini credit crunch, with the credit spreads spiking and the stock market dropping. This is what I have been describing as the Phase 3 selloff. But

Fed's asset purchases

FRED

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Non realized losses

FRED

Growth in bank deposits

FRED

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
4.68K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.