Summit Materials Enjoys Significant Government Expenditures, And Appears Undervalued

Mar. 10, 2023 3:05 PM ETSummit Materials, Inc. (SUM)
Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
113 Followers

Summary

  • Summit Materials Inc. is a company dedicated to the production and sale of various elements for construction and is a leader in the US market.
  • As a result of the strategy, I would be expecting product improvement, lower costs, and a larger social impact, which will most likely draw the attention of more investors.
  • In my view, when investors start to see an increase in free cash flow, the demand for the stock could increase, which may lead to stock price increases.

Un dollar et des graphiques à courbe rouge.

graffoto8/iStock via Getty Images

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) reported beneficial guidance for 2023, including EBITDA margin expansion and reduction in costs thanks to strong and consistent investment in residential construction and government spending. I do believe that there are risks for

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: 10-k

Source: Ycharts

Source: S&P

Source: S&P

Source: S&P

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Quarterly Presentation

Source: Expectations From Malak

Source: Expectations From Malak

Source: Expectations From Malak

Source: Expectations From Malak

Source: Expectations From Malak

Source: Expectations From Malak

This article was written by

Malak Investment Ideas profile picture
Malak Investment Ideas
113 Followers
I am an ex-trader. Used to work for a large investment bank, I do growth stocks, and I live out of my investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SUM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.