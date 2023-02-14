Statista

We need nuclear energy now and we will need it in the future. - Conor Lamb.

The VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR) focuses on 24 global stocks that derive at least 50% of their revenue from the nuclear energy industry. The stocks under consideration are also required to meet one of the following criteria-

Exposure to uranium mining or uranium mining projects Exposure to the development and maintenance of nuclear reactors or associated power facilities Expertise in electricity generation via nuclear power Provision of equipment, tech, and services to the nuclear power industry.

Investors should also be aware of the fact that since its inception, over 15 years ago, NLR has turned out to be a source of wealth destruction, while also grossly underperforming the broader markets.

YCharts

I recognize the image above may fill a few investors with different degrees of trepidation, but it's also important to note that conditions during that era were not particularly conducive for nuclear themes to flourish. In recent years, the underlying nuclear narratives have taken on a different hue, and this may reflect well on the prospects of NLR going forward.

To get a better sense of the various cogs supporting the recent nuclear renaissance, interested parties may consider listening to a recent Lead-Lag Live discussion with the guest-Mart Wolbert. Wolbert was particularly enthused by the recent chatter surrounding nuclear new builds and life extensions, which he believes will make an even more pronounced impact on public consciousness as we progress through the years.

Then, unless you've been living under a rock, you'd be well aware of net-zero pledges that have gained traction since the Paris Agreement. For a long time, it was the renewables sector that was perceived to be the key agent of change to getting to net zero but the IEA is on record stating that the nuclear sector would have to double in size over the next two decades for the globe to achieve its net zero emission goals. This statement shouldn't come as a great surprise when you consider that CO2 emissions from your standard nuclear generator are infinitely lower than most other energy sources, except wind.

Statista

Besides nuclear reactors are also remarkably productive in generating electricity with limited capacity. Take, for instance, the US where just 92 nuclear reactors supply 19% of the nation's electricity needs. Just for some context note that the average nuclear reactor generates 1GW of electricity. To generate the same level of electricity, one would need 3-4 1GW renewable plants or 2 coal plants. The relatively superior base load reliability of nuclear power plants could also prompt utilities to gravitate to this space.

IEA

Given the efficiency, reliability, and low-carbon quotient associated with nuclear power, it looks all but likely this could be a very important theme in the decade ahead.

To power all the new builds and the life extensions, you're also going to need an awful lot of uranium. Statista believes demand will surge to 209m pounds of uranium concentrate in 12 years, but yet the existing mine capacity and secondary sources will continue to dimmish over the same period, prompting a heavy supply/demand mismatch in this space.

Statista

Besides the structural market imbalance tailwind, Uranium spot prices could also receive support from developments in the uranium conversion and erosion space. Russia currently accounts for 27% of the global conversion capacity, and 39% of fuel enrichment, and utilities have been making an effort to wean themselves off this market. When you consider that utilities typically lock in their supplies many years in advance, you can imagine the pressure that will come from the demand side.

While most things in the nuclear and uranium space look largely encouraging, investors should also note that this is a segment that remains very susceptible to supply chain and labor-related challenges. In fact, Paul Goranson, the CEO of enCore Energy Corp, an American-based Uranium ISR Producer had recently spoken about come of the challenges of previously pursuing a JIT (Just-in-time) inventory structure.

Conclusion

Investors should note that VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF is dominated by utility stocks, which account for close to two-thirds of the total portfolio; as noted in the "Leaders-Laggards" section of this week's Lead-Lag Report, the unusual price behavior of the utility sector last week may have left a fair few perplexed.

However, over the medium term, the merits of staying exposed to utilities should not be dismissed, particularly in the face of a potential tail risk scenario where the Fed overtightens (to counter a tight labor market), and ends up triggering a potential credit event, which damages sentiment in the broader markets.

YCharts

Besides, if the broader markets struggle, VanEck Vectors Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF's relatively low sensitivity to the benchmark (beta of less than 0.65x) could also help mitigate downside risk.