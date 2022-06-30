aquaArts studio

A Quick Take On Tungray Technologies Inc.

Tungray Technologies Inc. (TRSG) has filed to raise $12.5 million in an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, according to an F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides customized manufacturing solutions to OEMs in a variety of industries.

Given the recent sharp drop in revenue growth rate coupled with a large portion of the firm's operations within China and the resulting unpredictable risks, I'll pass on the IPO.

Tungray Overview

Singapore-based Tungray Technologies Inc. was founded to sell engineer-to-order equipment for industrial manufacturing applications, induction welding equipment and direct drive and linear direct current motors.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Wanjun Yao, who has been with the firm since its inception and was previously in the food processing business.

The company's industry focus includes the following:

Semiconductors

Electronics

Printers

Home appliances

As of June 30, 2022, Tungray has booked fair market value investment of $3.5 million in equity and debt from investors, including Pegasus Technologies, Enolios Ltd., YuChang Global, ChangYuan International, UXY Technology, WG5 Group and HuiTec Ltd.

Tungray - Customer Acquisition

The firm pursues customers among original equipment manufacturers [OEMs] in various industries through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

The company exports its equipment to customers located in the PRC, Malaysia, Thailand, Spain and Brazil.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 3.0% 2021 2.2% 2020 4.3% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, dropped sharply to 5.3x in the most recent reporting period, a negative trend, as shown in the table below:

Selling Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 5.3 2021 20.4 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Tungray's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by The Insight Partners, the global market for industrial machinery was an estimated $184.3 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach $263.3 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.38% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the need for higher quality and low-cost machinery combined with favorable government policies to support industrial activity in large industrial-oriented countries.

Also, the global pandemic has significantly altered supply chains, resulting in new opportunities and challenges for industrial manufacturing firms.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Sigma Design & Engineering Pte Ltd.

Qingdao Zhihe Precision Technology Co., Ltd.

Yokokawa Robotics (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Xiamen Inker Induction Co., Ltd.

Xinchang Kechuang Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Tungray Technologies Inc. Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Sharply decelerating topline revenue growth

Slower gross profit growth but higher gross margin

Reduced operating profit

Lower cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 8,482,968 19.1% 2021 $ 17,468,116 83.7% 2020 $ 9,507,241 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 4,943,678 17.8% 2021 $ 9,068,169 97.6% 2020 $ 4,589,473 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 58.28% 2021 51.91% 2020 48.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,884,255 22.2% 2021 $ 4,689,793 26.8% 2020 $ 1,578,633 16.6% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 741,914 8.7% 2021 $ 4,304,682 50.7% 2020 $ 1,259,384 14.8% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2022 $ 1,396,437 2021 $ 5,986,326 2020 $ 3,195,367 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2022, Tungray had $11.4 million in cash and $12 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $4.7 million.

Tungray Technologies Inc. IPO Details

Tungray intends to raise $12.5 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A ordinary shares, offering 2.5 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 per share.

Class A ordinary shareholders will be entitled to receive one vote per share, while Class B shareholders will receive twenty votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $66.7 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 14.29%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Proposed Use Of Proceeds (SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the company is not subject to any material 'litigation, arbitration or governmental proceeding currently pending against us.'

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is US Tiger Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Tungray

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $87,500,000 Enterprise Value $66,715,038 Price / Sales 4.65 EV / Revenue 3.54 EV / EBITDA 14.55 Earnings Per Share $0.21 Operating Margin 24.35% Net Margin 19.49% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 14.29% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $4,700,185 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 5.37% CapEx Ratio 17.95 Revenue Growth Rate 19.07% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Tungray's IPO

TRSG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its corporate growth initiatives and for potential acquisitions.

The company's financials have generated decelerating topline revenue growth, reduced gross profit growth but higher gross margin, less operating profit and decreased cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022, was $4.7 million.

Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple dropped sharply to only 5.3x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital requirements.

Tungray's CapEx Ratio indicates it has spent lightly on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for industrial machinery is large but expected to grow at only a moderate growth rate over the coming year.

US Tiger Securities is the sole underwriter, and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (69.6%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

Like other firms with Asian country operations seeking to tap U.S. markets, the proposed listing entity operates as a Cayman Islands corporation with interests in its other country operations.

U.S. investors would only have an interest in an offshore firm with interests in or only agreements with operating subsidiaries (i.e., potentially no equity interests), some of which may be located in or have substantial operations in China or other Asian countries with restrictions or risky and unpredictable regulatory environments regarding those interests.

Additionally, restrictions on the transfer of funds between subsidiaries within China or other Asian countries may exist.

Prospective investors would be well advised to consider the potential implications of specific laws regarding earnings repatriation and changing or unpredictable regulatory rulings that may affect such companies and their U.S. stock listings.

Additionally, post-IPO communications from the management of smaller Asian companies that have become public in the U.S. has been spotty and perfunctory, indicating a lack of interest in shareholder communication, only providing the bare minimum required by the SEC and a generally inadequate approach to keeping shareholders up-to-date about management's priorities.

As for valuation expectations, management is asking investors to pay an Enterprise Value/Revenue multiple of approximately 3.54x on rapidly decelerating topline revenue growth.

Given the recent sharp drop in revenue growth rate coupled with a large portion of the firm's operations within China and the resulting unpredictable risks, I'll pass on the IPO.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.