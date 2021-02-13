The 4 Dividend Aristocrat Buys For March

Summary

  • "Dividend Aristocrats in the S&P 500 Index have raised their annual payouts every year for at least 25 consecutive years." --Kiplinger.com/Investing.
  • 67 Aristocrats screened as of March 8, 2023, represented all eleven Morningstar Sectors. Broker estimated top ten net gains ranged 16.32%-32.64% topped by WBA & VFC.
  • By yield, MMM topped all Aristocrats. Top ten Yields from ESS, FRT, BEN, TROW AMCR, O, VFC, IBM, WBA, & MMM, averaged 4.71%.
  • Aristocrats top ten, by broker-estimated target price upsides, ROP, EMR, CB, WBA, ABT, SPGI, ADM, ALB, NEE, and VFC, averaged 22.62%.
  • $5k invested March 8 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, Dogs of the Aristocrats showed 20.78% more net gain than from $5k invested in all top ten. Little (lower-priced) equities led the March S&P500 Dividend Aristocrats by over two lengths.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of The Dividend Dog Catcher get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Small dachshund puppy in a crimson bow tie obediently waits for the start of the birthday party. Dog clothing and accessories store

Foreword

As supplement to this article, please note that Kiplinger has published an on-line slide-show detailing the latest 2023 68 S&P Dividend Aristocrats. The article, entitled 67 Best Dividend Stocks You Can Count On,

ARI (1A) 10GAINERS MAR 23-24

ARI (2) ARISDOG MAR/23 Open source dog art (2) from dividenddogcatcher.com

ARI (3A) 50BYTGT 1-50 MAR 23-24

ARI (3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 MAR, 23-24

ARI (4) UP/DNSIDES MAR23-24

ARI (5)10LIST MAR23-24

ARI (6) 10GAINS MAR3-24

ARI (7)10BYPRICE MAR 23-24

ARI (8)RecentVSFairPrices MAR23-24

ARI (9) AlphaListByTicker MAR23-24

