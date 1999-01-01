Stocks To Watch: Eyes On CPI Nail-Biter, SVB Blowback And Earnings From FedEx, XPeng & Dollar General

The week ahead is expected to see more drama over the collapse of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) and the implications for the banking sector and venture capital ecosystem. Economic releases will also dominate the conversation about stocks next week with the next Federal Reserve meeting rapidly approaching. The headliner will be the consumer price index report for February with a slight moderation in the year-over-year inflation rate to +5.5% to +5.6%. Meanwhile, producer prices are forecast to decelerate to a 0.3% month-over-month gain from 0.7% in January. Updates on the Empire Manufacturing Survey and latest retail sales are both anticipated to show an economic slowdown, while industrial production is forecast to see a bump higher and the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook is seen improving. The upshot is that reports together should be the swing factor on whether the Federal Reserve looks to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 points or 50 points at the FOMC meeting on March 21-22. Outside of the Fed drama, FedEx (FDX) is the big heavyweight earnings report of the week with the shipping giant's forecast holding sway over a number of sectors. Other key earnings reports out during the week will include updates from Adobe (ADBE), Dollar General (DG), Lennar (LEN) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). On Seeking Alpha, contributor Richard Durant has his

