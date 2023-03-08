InsiderSentiment.com Dr. Nejat Seyhun

I wrote three articles in May and June of 2022 explaining why I expect a U.S. recession within a year. Here is one. These articles predated most economists who now expect one.

Recently though (January 2023), the economy showed signs of life. However, the market sees this good news as bad news as it will push the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates higher and for longer. What the Fed does is very important but people are overly obsessed with it. While most observers focus on interest rates and inflation, there are many other factors that are impacting the economy. All that I have listed here are significant, but their impacts vary. Listed below first are 10 tailwinds the economy is benefitting from followed by 20 headwinds.

Tailwinds

1. Consumer spending and retail sales jumped in January - Consumer spending, which had been slowing, jumped 1.8% in January from December. U.S. retail sales increased even more by 3% from December to January. The cumulative twelve month growth in sales from January 2022 to January 2023 was 6.4%. Some economists attributed both to large seasonal adjustments normally done in January. We will soon see if this is a sustained increase, a temporary increase, or just noise in the adjustments.

2. Consumer savings are still high, though declining- The government passed four packages of fiscal stimulus in 2020 and 2021 worth close to $4 trillion. This was way more than ever done before and resulted in consumers and businesses with trillions of dollars of excess cash. That extra cash created a demand surge that caused the inflation we now face. Consumers in particular, still have significant extra cash they didn't have before the pandemic.

3. Wages are increasing, especially at the low end- I have written three articles in SA detailing why wage inflation is going to be hard to stop and will likely be permanent going forward except during times of economic weakness. The most recent is here. The reasons are demographic trends such as; a lower birth rate, more baby boomer retirements, a lower labor participation rate, less immigration, less offshoring and continued corporate innovation and growth. So far, the Fed has had little impact on wage inflation. Meanwhile increased wages mean more spending power especially since wage inflation is now exceeding many measures of overall inflation.

4. Supply chain drag mostly gone- The economy was significantly held back in 2022 by supply chain disruptions and high shipping costs. Both are now mostly gone.

5. Surprise index rapidly going positive- This index shows if economic readings are better or worse than economist's projections. Starting in January, they have been consistently better than expected, indicating a stronger economy than expected.

6. Strong jobs market - People are not having trouble getting jobs. This is in addition to higher wages because it also increases their confidence to spend. The labor differential (jobs plentiful minus jobs hard to get) chart below once again points to a tight labor market. Job openings still outnumber job applicants by almost 1.9 to 1, a historically high level.

7. Pent up demand for cars - New auto sales were held back considerably in 2022 due to parts shortages and shipping delays. This was especially true for semiconductors used in cars. These shortages are receding, increasing the supply of cars available for sale. Also, advances in EVs and sensors have created a new demand.

8. Innovation creating new products - I wrote an article about this in 2019 explaining how the U.S. with 4.5% of the world's population has close to 50% of the market value of all publicly traded corporations in the world. A big reason is innovation. The vast majority of new inventions the past 30 years have come from U.S. corporations. They have created so many jobs, that they had to send millions overseas and we still have a tight jobs market. Unlike most of the other tailwinds, this is not a temporary situation. It does not appear to be slowing down though headwinds noted below such as a closed IPO market, weakened venture capital and private equity markets and more expensive loans may hurt. The SIVB Bank blowup is all about the weakness in the VC and PE industries.

9. Under supply of housing- Sales of new and existing homes dropped dramatically during the 2007-2009 recession and have not recovered to meet demand since. Pent up demand is being held back by high prices and high interest rates. But the demand is there. The massive surge in prices in 2022 where homes were often selling over list price is proof.

10. The service sector remains strong- While manufacturing is weak and consumer spending slowing, the service sector remains strong. This is partially still due to recovery from the pandemic. There is pent up demand for travel and leisure activities in particular, but also surgical procedures and many other services. In the charts below, anything over 50 is an expansion.

Headwinds

1. Inflation is well above norms and actually picking back up - A number of recent reports showed inflation is not only still high, but in some cases currently rising. The chart below shows one example which is used auto sales. According to ADP on March 8, 2023, annual pay rose 7.2% year over year. This is the main reason the Fed has gotten more hawkish lately and Fed Funds futures have been skyrocketing.

2. Interest rates are high and climbing - The Fed is being forced to raise interest rates more than expected due to stubbornly high inflation. High interest rates can have a huge impact on some sectors of the economy such as housing but also corporate expansion.

3. Banks are tightening credit standards - This usually results in less businesses getting the credit they need to expand, maintain or offset losses.

4. Demand pulled forward by massive stimulus - Pent up demand is such a powerful economic factor that it has pulled us out of every recession (except the last one) with or without government stimulus. I exclude the 2020 brief recession because the stimulus was so far above anything ever done. In fact, the excessive stimulus pulled forward demand. Pulled forward demand is the opposite of pent up demand also quite powerful.

As I showed in this article the stimulus packages tried in the 2007-2009 recession all led to pulled forward demand resulting in a demand drop off after the stimulus wore off. Federal government fiscal stimulus programs failed miserably during the last recession. The first stimulus was the tax refunds in the summer of 2008. The economy fell off a cliff immediately after these refunds stopped. The next large stimulus was housing tax credits. These drove up home sales a bit and slowed the decline of home prices. Once the tax credits ended, home sales resumed their decline at an even faster rate. The government also tried cash for clunkers to stimulate car sales. Automobile purchases immediately returned to their former depressed rate once this stimulus ended.

5. Stimulus fading- The government's $4 trillion in stimulus has supported the economy since it started in 2020. But most of that money is now gone. These included rebate checks, PPP loans (actually grants) to business, pandemic healthcare payments, enhanced unemployment benefits, enhanced food stamps, student loan payment deferrals, mortgage and commercial loan payment deferrals and tax benefits. There are new stimulus packages such as the Inflation Reduction Act, but it is much smaller and spread out over a longer term.

6. Consumer sentiment is low- Most surveys of consumer sentiment show it is historically low. This was initially due to high inflation. Sentiment started to recover as inflation started to recede. But it is declining again due to a combination of inflation, high interest rates, and a likely recession.

7. IPOs have fallen off a cliff - This means companies are having trouble funding growth or losses. The number of IPOs declined as 2022 went along and that activity is almost entirely closed down right now. Secondary issuances remain steady, but are actually much lower when you consider how many money-bleeding companies need them now.

8. Corporate earnings estimates for 2023 are dropping rapidly - Stock market valuation is comprised of only two parts, earnings times a multiple of earnings (PE ratio) to account for future cash flows. Since mid-2022, analysts estimates for S&P 500 companies earnings has consistently dropped for 2023. This may be the most important indication of a coming recession. I always watch earnings reports as they come out and an unusually high number of companies are guiding down right now for 2023.

Bloomberg

In addition to the above, the quality of earnings is also dropping.

9. Housing is unaffordable and prices and new starts are now declining - The 30 year mortgage rate has returned to over 7% after dropping some earlier this year. Home prices are historically high when compared to consumers income. Both have caused a large drop in new home construction contracts. It is also starting to result in home price declines.

10. Strength of the dollar - The dollar is starting to back off versus other currencies but is still quite a headwind. Numerous earnings reports indicate the strong dollar reduced revenues and earnings last quarter. This also makes U.S. goods more expensive internationally, reducing exports.

11. Bursting bubbles- This was primary cause of the 2000 and 2007-2009 recessions. In fact, there has always been a recession after a bubble burst going back to the Great Depression. In this case, the amount of bubbles was large and included anything higher risk. The last decade was an era of excessive risk taking that built up as the decade progressed. Bubbles included rapid growth stocks, IPOs, SPACs, cryptocurrencies, NFTs, meme stocks and options trading. The chart below overlays the current market to the last stock bubble in 2000.

12. The un-wealth effect of declining stocks, bonds and probably housing prices- Last year most investors lost a lot of money on both stocks and bonds. If a recession occurs or rates continue to go up, this may happen again in 2023. Housing prices are just starting to decline.

13. Refinance cash out spigot shut off - Refinancing residences has historically been a major source of money for consumers to spend. With mortgage rates much higher, it is too expensive for many to now tap that source. Also, home prices are starting to decline, leaving less equity to borrow against.

14. Consumer credit card balances increasing now at a record pace- Credit card balances in 2020 and 2021 declined significantly as stimulus money was used instead. But the surge in credit card balances since indicates consumers are increasingly having trouble paying for their purchases. It indicates the current consumer spending levels may be unsustainable.

15. Consumer delinquencies are now increasing - Delinquencies have a long way to go to get to crisis levels but the trend has turned negative. The chart below shows credit cards which usually have the highest delinquency rates (other than nonrevolving unsecured loans). But it is also happening in car loans and mortgages too.

16. Executives now overwhelmingly expect a recession- This is a major problem because corporate executives cut back on spending when expecting a weak economy. That is often a self-fulfilling prophecy. Less spending means less economic activity.

The chart below shows insiders are starting to sell more and buy less of their own stock indicating less confidence on future prospects.

17. Manufacturing in recession- Manufacturing is already in recession in the U.S., starting in late 2022.

18. FAAMG stocks have hit a wall - The FAAMG stocks (Facebook now Meta, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google now Alphabet) drove the economy and stock market for a decade until a year ago. Growth among just these five was a large portion of our overall economic growth. They are now all facing little growth, increased regulatory push back and declining margins. We will need to find new stock market and economic leaders.

19. Leading indicators signal a recession- The chart below shows leading indicators such as building permits, commodities, new orders and credit spreads indicate we are close to a recession.

20. Fiscal tightening as Covid programs wind down- Stimulus programs are winding down.

There is another potential big headwind that is not an issue yet. The U.S. will run out of money to pay on its obligations sometime this summer according to the Treasury Department and other sources, if the debt ceiling is not raised.

Sorting it all out

The economy is primarily being supported by consumer spending. This spending has slowed some but has continued at a strong enough level to avoid a recession. It has been prolonged by huge continued cash consumer savings from the stimulus packages, increased credit card usage, supply chain improvements, and wage increases. All of these are temporary factors. Also, most retailers are starting to feel some slowdown.

When I analyze an individual stock, I first look at the tailwinds (I call them catalysts and strengths) and headwinds (I call them concerns or risks). The second step is to look at which are the most impactful. I do the same when looking at the economy.

In my opinion. the two most impactful tailwinds are the excess cash being held by consumers from the stimulus and the strong labor market. This is because both are holding up consumer spending. The Fed is doing everything they can to weaken the labor market and the excess stimulus has been steadily draining away. Most of the tailwinds are temporary situations.

Probably the most impactful headwinds are #4, #5 and #8. Number 8 is the earnings estimates declines. Corporate earnings are one of the best indications of the economy. Declining estimates have been constant and show no sign of slowing down. Earnings estimates for the S&P 500 have declined to the point they are almost even to 2022. But they are weighted toward a large decline in this quarter to an earnings increase in the second half of the year. It is unlikely the second half of the year will improve that much considering that interest rates are likely to be higher then.

Headwinds #4 and #5 are the fading stimulus and the pulled forward demand. One is quickly running out of capacity to support the economy, the other has reduced demand going forward.

Also concerning is the breakdown in the FAAMG stocks and tech stocks in general. These along with some healthcare stocks have led the economy for the past decade. But growth across the board has slowed and raising capital has gotten much harder either by IPOs, private equity, venture capital or debt financing (higher rates).

One final note. Recessions are needed to shake out excess speculation and capacity. Without a shakeout we remain highly vulnerable to an even deeper recession. Most of the shake out hasn't happened yet. However, the blow up of SVB Bank yesterday indicates it is starting at least in the VC and PE industries.

Economic conclusion

There is generally about a 9-month lag between Fed tightening and its impact being felt in the economy. That indicates that the impact should start in earnest soon. I also believe the labor market is close to an inflection point where it will start to weaken with accelerating speed.

Based on the above, my view is if Fed policy remains tight into the summer, the economy will dip into a recession by fall. While the Fed pushing up interest rates is just one of many headwinds, it should be enough to be a tipping point on top of all the other headwinds. This is because most of those tailwinds supporting the economy will have faded significantly by then.

Take away

I still believe a recession is coming, and it will likely start this year.

Stick to sectors less likely to see big earnings declines such as consumer staples, utilities, and telecom. Lower weighting to cyclical stocks such as mining, discretionary, tech, and riskier financials. Avoid anything higher risk. We will likely be in a risk off world for a while.