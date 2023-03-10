Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (CWXZF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.21K Followers

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCPK:CWXZF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ali Mahdavi - Investor Relations

Amar Doman - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jay Code - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Yuri Lynk - Canaccord Genuity

Hamir Patel - CIBC

Paul Quinn - RBC Capital Markets

Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial

Ian Gillies - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Doman Building Materials Group Limited Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in listen only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on March 10, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Ali Mahdavi. Please go ahead.

Ali Mahdavi

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for our Doman Building Materials fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results conference call. Joining us this afternoon are Amar Doman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Jay Code, Chief Financial Officer of the company. If you have not seen the news release, which was issued yesterday, it is available on the company’s Web site at domanbm.com as well as on SEDAR along with our MD&A and financial statements. I would also like to remind you that a replay of this call will be accessible until midnight on March 24th. Following the presentation, we will conduct a Q&A session for analysts only. Instructions will be provided at that time for you to join the queue for questions. Before we begin, we are required to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information, which is made on behalf of Doman Building Materials Group Limited and all of its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company’s future performance. This information is

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.