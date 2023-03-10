Information Services Group, Inc. (III) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2023 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Barry Holt - Investor Relations

Michael Connors - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Bert Alfonso - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Vincent Colicchio - Barrington Research

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

David Storms - Stonegate Securities

Operator

Hello, everyone and welcome to the ISG 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Call. My name is Charlie and I will be coordinating the call today. This call is being recorded and a replay will be available on ISG’s website within 24 hours. [Operator Instructions] I will now hand over to your host, Mr. Barry Holt for his opening introduction. Barry, please go ahead.

Barry Holt

Thank you, operator. Hello and good morning. My name is Barry Holt. I am a Senior Communications Executive at ISG. I’d like to welcome everyone to ISG’s fourth quarter conference call. I am joined today by Michael Connors, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Bert Alfonso, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to read a forward-looking statement. It is important to note that this communication may contain forward-looking statements, which represent the current expectations and beliefs of the management of ISG concerning future events and their potential effects. These statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a more detailed listing of the risks and other factors that could affect future results, please refer to the forward-looking statement contained on our Form 8-K that was furnished last night to the SEC and the Risk Factors Section in ISG’s Form 10-K covering full year results. You should also read ISG’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.