Rubicon Technologies Inc (RBT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 3:14 PM ETRubicon Technologies, Inc. (RBT), RBT.W
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Rubicon Technologies Inc (NYSE:RBT) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Spooner - Senior Vice President of Finance

Phil Rodoni - Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Schubert - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maria Ripps - Canaccord

Stephanie Moore - Jefferies

Brett Knoblauch - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Rubicon Technologies Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. My name is Emma and I'll be your operator for today's call. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

It is now my pleasure to introduce Chris Spooner, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin.

Chris Spooner

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Rubicon's fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings call. A few quick reminders before we start. Today's call is being webcast can be accessed from the investor section of our website, which can be found@www.rubicon.com. Today, we will present Rubicon's financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. This will be followed by a Q&A session.

During the call management we'll be making forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results may differ materially due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties as discussed in greater detail in our earnings release and our SEC filings.

We assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. Additionally, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures during a call today, including adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA. We provide these non-GAAP results for informational purposes

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.