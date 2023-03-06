Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 3:17 PM ETOrchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.21K Followers

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 6, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bobby Gaspar - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Thomas - President and COO

Braden Parker - Chief Commercial Officer

Leslie Meltzer - Chief Medical Officer

Conference Call Participants

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Brendan Smith - TD Cowen

David Hoang - SMBC Nikko Securities

Robert Finke - Guggenheim Securities

Pete Stavropoulos - Cantor Fitzgerald

Bobby Gaspar

Hello, everyone. I'm Bobby Gaspar, CEO and Co-Founder of Orchard. I'm especially delighted to host our fourth quarter 2022 conference call, where we have a number of important corporate and regulatory updates, along with providing our full financial results. Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that this presentation contains forward-looking statements. Please refer to this slide and our latest SEC filings for more information.

I believe in news we announced this morning and that we will discuss during this call constitute a breakthrough moment in the evolution of our company and our HSC gene therapy platform. I have three members of the leadership team joining me on today's call. Following my remarks, Frank Thomas, President and Chief Operating Officer, will provide more view on the financing we announced this morning, along with a summary of our financial results for the quarter; Braden Parker, our Chief Commercial Officer; and Leslie Meltzer, our Chief Medical Officer, will also be joining for Q&A.

Our plan is to keep our prepared remarks focused on 3 primary topics during this call. First, to provide you an update on Libmeldy commercialization in Europe. Second, we will cover recent significant developments in the U.S. with our interactions with the FDA. And third, to review the financing that we announced this morning that will take the need for additional capital off the table for the foreseeable

