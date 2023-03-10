Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Craig Mychajluk - Kei Advisors LLC

Christopher Cashion - Chief Financial Officer

Troy Meier - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Richard Ryan - Oak Ridge Financial

Ignacio Bernaldez - EF Hutton

John Sturges - Oppenheimer

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Superior Drilling Products Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host Craig Mychajluk. Thank you, Craig. You may begin.

Craig Mychajluk

Yeah. Thank you. And welcome everyone to our fourth quarter full year 2022 earnings conference call. We certainly appreciate you joining us today.

Joining me are Troy Meier, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Cashion, our Chief Financial Officer. Chris will first review our results in detail and then Troy will provide an update on the company's strategic progress, after which we will open up for Q&A.

You should have a copy of the financial results that were released before the market this morning. You should also have copies of slides that accompany our conversation today. If not, both documents can be found on our website at sdpi.com.

Turning to slide two, I'll point out that we may make some forward-looking statements during the formal discussion, as well as during the Q&A session. These statements apply to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties, as well as other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is stated here today. These risks and uncertainties are provided in the earnings release, the slides and other documents filed by the company with

