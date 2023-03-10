Magazine Luiza SA (MGLUY) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 3:38 PM ETMagazine Luiza S.A. (MGLUY)
Magazine Luiza SA (OTCPK:MGLUY) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 10, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fred Trajano - CEO

Roberto Bellissimo - CFO

Vanessa Rossini - IR

Fabricio Garcia - VP, Operations

Conference Call Participants

Luiz Guanais - BTG

Ruben Couto - Santander

Danniela Eiger - XP Investments

Thiago Macruz - Itaú BBA

Vinicius Strano - UBS

Unidentified Company Representative

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to Magalu's quarterly results conference call. [Operator Instructions].

We inform that this event is being recorded and will be available at the company's IR website, ri.magazineluiza.com.br, where you can also find the release and the presentation both in Portuguese and English. [Operator Instructions].

Now I would like to turn the floor over to Fred Trajano, CEO of Magalu. Fred, please, you may begin.

Fred Trajano

Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you very much for participating in Magalu's Conference Call about the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022.

Undoubtedly, we have delivered the best quarter of the last 6 after the problems of the pandemic. And before talking about the results and for transparency reasons, I think it's fundamental for our company and our team to mention that yesterday, together with the results, we announced a material fact and we have an anonymous denounce about the ethics of the company and more specifically about the regularity on the part of distributors and suppliers. And it maintains nominally 3 distributors, which during 2022, represented approximately 3.5% of the total of the company's purchases. Just to give you the order of magnitude of the size of this example.

And due to this reason, the Board of Directors established that the compliance team will fully investigate this anonymous denounce and hired independent advisers regarding the legal and accounting problems. And it will be done independently

