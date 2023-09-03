JuSun

The selloff and potential sale of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has faltered following SVB's failure to find a buyer, and the FDIC takes over. With the markets shocked and banks around the nation taking a tumble, were there warning signs long before the crash?

Shares of Regional Banks Plummet on News of SVB Takeover by FDIC

With the second-biggest bank failure in history, SVB Financial, aka Silicon Valley Bank, was shut down Friday morning, prompting shares of regional banks to fall. Silicon Valley, known for its venture capital and tech startups, also is home to a major bank for venture-backed companies. California’s financial regulator and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced a potential sale of SVB Financial Group “to protect insured depositors” who want their money. In a press release, the FDIC stated:

“All insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, March 13, 2023. The FDIC will pay uninsured depositors an advance dividend within the next week. Uninsured depositors will receive a receivership certificate for the remaining amount of their uninsured funds. As the FDIC sells the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.”

Not only did SVB lose $1.8B following the sale of $21B in securities, but SVB also is offering common and convertible preferred stock. News of the SVB debacle sent the stock plunging another 60% from Thursday, and sent a trickle effect through the markets as four of the biggest banks lost a combined total of $52B in market value.

Goldman Sachs and Bank of America lost 2.5% and 0.6%, respectively, adding to the fear that’s already sending the markets into a flurry. With SVB headlines and tweets abounding, Billionaire Bill Ackman, CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, took to Twitter to post a flurry of tweets that included the following:

What Happened With SVB Financial?

Investors wanted to pull their deposits from SVB because they were not paying enough relative to Treasuries. However, the number of investors pulling funds caused SVB to need more cash on hand, forcing SVB to raise additional capital by selling its investment portfolio. Where economies and banks of the past had significant liquidity, deposits soared at banks that invested the monies primarily in fixed-income securities. Fixed-income securities are sensitive to interest rate hikes – the massive hikes we’re seeing. So as the Fed continues to hike, the inverse relationship between interest rates and bonds saw the value of bonds go down as yields went up, catching banks like SVB off-guard. Because SVB primarily invests in long-term bonds, which they typically hold and have never had to report on, puts them in a bind. The fall in bond value results in unrealized losses because SVB has to convert their bonds and sell them at current market prices, which equates to mega losses and funding concerns, as the value of SVB’s portfolio is less than they modeled. The bigger concern for banks is

Will this cause a domino effect? Will banks start to increase their deposit rates to retain clients and avoid the same debacle? Increasing deposit rates will eat into banks’ net interest margins significantly, posing further issues.

Where Silicon Valley Bank may have had solid profitability and comes at an extreme discount, Seeking Alpha’s quant ratings have rated this stock a Sell since July of 2022, based upon poor collective fundamentals.

SVB Financial Quant Ratings & Factor Grades

Our Seeking Alpha Factor Grades, which rate investments on a sector-relative basis highlight SVB’s Momentum with an ‘F’ grading and D+ revisions grades, which includes 18 downward analyst revisions over the last 90 days, and a D- grade for growth – a bearish outlook and poor quant grades, long before this week’s downturn. Stocks with poor grades and ratings are at the most significant risk of going south.

SIVB's Stock Momentum Grade Was a Warning

The Momentum Factor grade is one of the most important of our five core factors concerning price predictability. Silicon Valley Bank’s overall grade of ‘F’ is based on the stock underperforming its sector by -88% over the last 52 weeks and the industry by more than 40% over the six- and nine-month price performance. The stock is down 80% in just one month alone, so the Risk Warning is well warranted, and I have included a link from Blackrock, an independent source, to describe how vital momentum is as a factor.

In addition to the individual grade, Seeking Alpha offers warning banners for at-risk stocks. As highlighted below, SIVB possessed a warning banner below, which has been on display for this stock since July, highlighting SIVB’s declining growth, whose forward ROE Growth of -18.84% vs. 0.18% for its sector peers and decelerating momentum signaled a Sell rating long before this week’s fall.

Seeking Alpha Offers Warning Banners for At-Risk Stocks

While some may consider SIVB’s liquidity crisis an opportunity to buy at a lower price, assessing a company's fundamentals is crucial because stocks expected to underperform their sector tend to be at risk of underperforming the overall market, which is why we prefer to avoid them and negative compounding.

Seeking Alpha Quant Performance

The ability to identify weak stocks as poor performers compared to the S&P 500 as a benchmark can be vital for a portfolio. Stocks that underperform the S&P 500 carry the risk of losing money, and in the current environment where fear can move the market, as we’ve so expressly seen over the last few years, utilizing tools in order to understand the risks can be the difference between winning and losing.

The chart above highlights Seeking Alpha's Quant Sell Recommendations, which have underperformed the S&P 500 for over a decade using quantitative data. Many stocks, including SVB, carry negative analyst ratings, poor fundamentals, lag in their sectors, and are likely to perform poorly.