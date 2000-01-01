Labor Market Shows No Signs Of Helping Fed Ease Rates

Jeremy LaKosh
Summary

  • Nonfarm payrolls grew by 311,000 in February.
  • Data points regarding the number and duration of unemployment show no easing in the labor market.
  • The wage/CPI correlation has tightened and hints to next week's inflation report.

Folded sheet of paper with an unemployment graph on

JLGutierrez

On Friday, the government released February's employment report which indicated stronger than expected growth in employment. Nonfarm payrolls rose by 311,000 in the month of February. After revisions to January and December's reports, job growth has averaged more than 351,000 per month in

Summary of February 2023 Jobs Report

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Number of Unemployed Persons

Bureau of Labor Statistics

U6/U3 Unemployment Spread

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Average duration for unemployment

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Number Unemployed Over 27 Weeks

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Number of Adults Not in the Labor Force

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Labor Force Participation by Age

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Fed Fund Futures

Barchart

Fed Fund Futures August 2023

Barchart

Fed Fund Futures vs Fed Projections

Barchart & Fed December 2022 Data Plots

December 2024 Fed Fund Futures

Barchart

Earnings and Inflation

Bureau of Labor Statistics

Earnings and CPI differential

Bureau of Labor Statistics

This article was written by

About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

