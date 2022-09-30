Michael M. Santiago

The banking industry has had a week for the ages. Earlier this week, we heard that Silvergate Capital (SI) would be winding down operations and liquidating its underlying Silvergate Bank. That was an abrupt end for the firm which had been in business since the 1980s.

However, Silvergate ran aground after its business pivot into cryptocurrencies led it to a massive withdrawal of deposits last year. Silvergate was unable to effectively plug the hole in its balance sheet leading to the bank suspending operations and shareholders seeing a near total wipeout in value.

Silvergate was not a particularly huge firm, and as such, it didn't send shockwaves through the market.

But closely following Silvergate's decline, a much bigger firm ran into trouble. Earlier this week, SVB Financial (SIVB), the holding company for Silicon Valley Bank, attempted to raise $1.7 billion in fresh capital to plug a hole in its balance sheet.

SIVB stock cratered Thursday on the news of this large equity offering. Even though the bank had held a market capitalization in excess of $15 billion not long ago, it was unable to raise the desired amount of capital. The bank announced its capital raise had failed on Friday morning, and that it was putting itself up for sale. That didn't keep the problems away, however, as the FDIC intervened and made a speedy move to shut down SVB's operations during market hours on Friday.

SVB's collapse has led to a contagion effect across the banking industry, especially in certain niche financial companies. We've seen absolute drubbings in a number of regional bank stocks over the past few days:

Data by YCharts

Even some firms that aren't primarily thought of as banks, like Charles Schwab (SCHW), have seen their shares get pounded as the market is now re-evaluating any and all forms of interest rate risk and duration mismatch between assets and liabilities.

A cryptocurrency-related bank, a Silicon Valley specialty bank, and a leading brokerage firm all operate different business models. And yet the market is taking a similarly dim view of their outlooks.

The central factor are held-to-maturity "HTM" securities. This may seem technical but I'll try to explain. In English, financial firms bought a lot of long-dated bonds, such as U.S. Treasuries, in prior years. This was when interest rates were much lower than they are today.

When bond yields go up, prices for existing bonds go down. As yields have gone up a long way, prices for previously issued bonds have dropped to an elevated degree. A look at the benchmark iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) shows the stark nature of the recent declines in government bond values:

Data by YCharts

Banks that had loaded up on Treasury bonds when the TLT was at, say, 160, are now looking at major unrealized losses on those positions.

Normally, banks don't have to fret too much about day-to-day changes in the value of the bonds that they own. After all, the intention is to collect interest and then be repaid when the bond matures. That's the concept behind holding to maturity.

And there's nothing wrong with this model on the face of it. After all, the classic banking business is borrowing short to lend long and collecting the spread. However, there can be various issues that crop up with this.

The biggest concern this week has been around deposit bases. A bank takes in money from depositors and then uses it to fund lending activity, be that home mortgages, credit cards, or the purchase of government bonds among other options. The bank is usually able to pay a much lower rate for deposits than it earns on its lending activity and makes a profit on the spread.

If the deposits start to leave the bank, however, it may have to take extraordinary measures to keep its assets and liabilities balanced. This becomes a primary concern when interest rates move a lot. A bank nowadays may be seeing deposits that cost it nothing (say a 0.1% savings account) leave the firm while having to replace that when new deposits that cost 4% or more. If a bank bought U.S. Treasuries at 2% for the long term and is now having to pay 4% for new deposits, it could have a major problem.

Silvergate ran into issues because it had attracted a bunch of crypto deposits which ultimately flooded back out of the bank and couldn't be replaced in a timely or affordable fashion.

SVB, similarly, ran into liquidity risk because it had such extensive ties to the venture capital community and firms there were quick to pull their money out once concerns started to mount.

The thing is, most banks don't have deposit bases driven by Bitcoin-related deposits or the capital of small and risky entrepreneurial ventures. Banking works, as a concept, because most depositors aren't thinking about withdrawing their money at any given time. The valuations on a bank's portfolio will fluctuate with economic variability but most banks have enough regulatory capital reserves and sticky enough deposit bases to not topple over at the first sign of trouble.

To that point, the question now is whether Silvergate and SVB are harbingers of broader risk in the banking system, or more likely to be isolated incidents. I tend to think it's the latter.

Morningstar's financials analyst Eric Compton had a similar conclusion in this note from Thursday on SVB's impact to other banks:

"SVB scores materially worse than any bank we cover on a number of liquidity and unrealized loss metrics. This makes us think that SVB could be facing a unique liquidity crunch that does not have to feed through the entire system. However, it does highlight that these risks are now more elevated, even if they do not ultimately occur for others. It also highlights that it can be very difficult to predict how funding pressure can change in any given quarter and when these risks can materialize. We don't currently see a bank under our coverage that we think will have to take similar measures as SVB."

To the extent that Compton did caution on other banks, he noted that Bank of America (BAC), Truist (TFC), and U.S. Bancorp (USB) had the highest portion of unrealized losses in comparison to their tangible equity positions. Importantly, however, the analysis concluded that these banks have much better liquidity profiles than SVB Financial did, and thus the likelihood of contagion spreading into the too-big-to-fail bank category remains limited.

And, notably, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) did not pop up on that list of the other largest banks with an elevated unrealized loss position. Wells Fargo stock initially slumped this week with the broader pressure on the sector, but it firmed up Friday as traders seemingly started to differentiate between different quality players within the industry:

Data by YCharts

A ten percent decline or so on the week is not pleasant, to be certain, but there was some real buying on Friday morning in banks with strong deposit bases, such as Wells Fargo and JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

That's not to say Wells Fargo is not without any exposure here whatsoever, though. A perceptive Wall Street Journal article from November 2022 highlighted that large banks were taking hits on their bond holdings due to rising interest rates.

In that article, the Journal author noted that SVB already had a hole in its balance sheet exceeding its equity. Here's what the WSJ reported in November:

SVB Financial Group, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, said the market value of its held-to-maturity bonds was $15.9 billion less than their balance-sheet value, as of Sept. 30. That gap was slightly more than SVB's $15.8 billion of total equity. SVB's chief financial officer, Dan Beck, said in an email, "There are no implications for SVB because, as we said in our Q3 earnings call, we do not intend to sell our HTM [held to maturity] securities."

This gets to the crux of the problem for SVB. As of late last year, SVB had no intentions to sell its held-to-maturity securities. However, markets have a way of forcing actors with a weak hand to make undesired moves at the worst possible times.

In that same article, the WSJ noted that other large banks including Bank of America and Wells Fargo had sizable mark-to-market losses on loan securities. Bank of America, for example, came in at a $116 billion difference between the market value and reported value of its held-to-maturity securities. This represented 43% of Bank of America's total equity at the time of the analysis.

43% is a big number, but it's still far smaller than SVB, where it had HTM losses in excess of its balance sheet total equity.

Overall, as of late last year, the country's 24 top banks that constitute the KBW Bank Index had an average 22% amount as their mark-to-market shortfalls and the amount that it represented of their total equity. Wells Fargo, specifically, had a 25% difference as of September 30, 2022.

These are still significant numbers, but there's an order of magnitude of difference between mark-to-market losses eating up 100% of equity and a quarter of total equity.

Additionally, while losses are proportionally smaller, they also are less relevant to the big banks than they were to SVB or Silvergate. That's because too-big-to-fail banks like Wells Fargo have very sticky deposit bases. If Wells Fargo's customers didn't abandon the bank during its years of scandals and bad publicity, it would take a lot to cause a mass run on the bank today.

Whereas, for the more niche banks like Silvergate, it was much easier to see a specific trigger that would cause a lot of their deposits to leave virtually overnight. The broad geographic and customer diversity that the big banks possess make it far less likely for them to lose a meaningful chunk of their deposits in an accelerated fashion.

Big banks, including Wells Fargo, will have to pay more for deposits. There's no downplaying that. But there's a difference between gradually changing funding costs and a sudden discontinuous liquidity event.

And Wells Fargo is more than adequately positioned to deal with more expensive deposits.

Wells Fargo Net Interest Income (Corporate Presentation)

In fact, Wells Fargo's net interest margin "NIM" surged from 2.11% to 3.14% over the past year. It has a lot of torque to higher interest rates in its business model. That's a night-and-day difference from banks like SVB that bought heavily into government bonds at very low interest rates and thus got stuck with a poorly-positioned asset book once interest rates skyrocketed.

Wells Fargo stock had a bad week. And things could be bumpy in the days and weeks ahead as investors wait to see how the current mess plays out.

However, Wells Fargo has a strong deposit base, a much more manageable securities book, and a far more favorable exposure to rising interest rates. That's true of many of the too-big-to-fail banks as well. This makes further declines in Wells or other large banks a potential buying opportunity rather than a sign of impending disaster.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.