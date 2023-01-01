CTA: Managed Futures ETF Celebrates Its First Anniversary

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Marketplace

Summary

  • The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF, CTA, invests in a portfolio of equity, U.S. Treasury, commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts.
  • This article reviews the CTA ETF and compares its results against other managed futures exchange-traded funds and standard bond or bond funds.
  • With history just short of one year, I looked at other Managed Futures ETFs to better gauge this concept. One advantage: these strategies have a negative correlation to stocks.
  • Managed Future investing, in this author's view, might work over short periods but not as a buy/hold asset.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hoya Capital Income Builder. Learn More »

Financial Analyst Working on a Computer with Multi-Monitor Workstation with Real-Time Stocks, Commodities and Exchange Market Charts. Businessman Works in Investment Bank Downtown Office at Night.

gorodenkoff

(This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate.)

Introduction

With rates last summer on quality bond exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, below 1%, and U.S. equities at historic valuations, funds that use alternative strategies are gaining attention. Besides the one covered here, there are pure

Chart
Data by YCharts

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

simplify.us/etfs; compiled by Author

managed futures

simplify.us/etfs; compiled by Author

seekingalpha.com

seekingalpha.com CTA holdings

CTA ticker

seekingalpha.com CTA DVDs

DBMF ticker

etfdb.com/etfs/alternatives/managed-futures

FMF ticker

seekingalpha.com CTA charting

SPY ETF

seekingalpha.com CTA charting

FMF ticker

seekingalpha.com MF charting

I ‘m proud to have asked to be one of the original Seeking Alpha Contributors to the 11/21 launch of the Hoya Capital Income Builder Market Place.

This is how HCIB sees its place in the investment universe:

Whether your focus is high yield or dividend growth, we’ve got you covered with high-quality, actionable investment research and an all-encompassing suite of tools and models to help build portfolios that fit your unique investment objectives. Subscribers receive complete access to our investment research - including reports that are never published elsewhere - across our areas of expertise including Equity REITs, Mortgage REITs, Homebuilders, ETFs, Closed-End-Funds, and Preferreds.

This article was written by

Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
6.14K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I have both a BS and MBA in Finance. I have been individual investor since the early 1980s and have a seven-figure portfolio.  I was a data analyst for a pension manager for thirty years until I retired July of 2019. My initial articles related to my experience in prepping for and being in retirement. Now I will comment on our holdings in our various accounts. Most holdings are in CEFs, ETFs, some BDCs and a few REITs. I write Put options for income generation. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VTI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.