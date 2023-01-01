gorodenkoff

Introduction

With rates last summer on quality bond exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, below 1%, and U.S. equities at historic valuations, funds that use alternative strategies are gaining attention. Besides the one covered here, there are pure commodity funds, market-neutral and long/short funds alternatives. Managed Futures ETFs employ controlled futures strategies, which take advantage of price trends across a variety of different asset classes. New to the managed futures strategy class, this article reviews the Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CTA). Compared to a pure equity ETF, like the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI), this new ETF is off to a good start. The two ETFs invest very differently; I use VTI only as a reference to see if owning the CTA ETF provided better results other than having a low correlation to the equity market.

Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF

Seeking Alpha describes this ETF as:

CTA seeks long term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the fund invests in a portfolio of equity, U.S. Treasury, commodity, and foreign exchange futures contracts (collectively, “Futures Contracts”). Typically, it will not invest directly in commodity futures contracts. The Advisor expects to gain exposure to these investments by investing up to 25% of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands. CTA launched on March 7, 2022.

CTA has $145m in assets under management ("AUM") and costs investors 75bps in fees. CTA shows the SEC Yield to be 1.8%.

The ETF's year-end factsheet adds color to the above description and explains its goals.

With interest rates near all-time lows, and equity valuations stretched, investors are searching for sources of absolute returns that can simultaneously serve as a portfolio diversifier. The Simplify Managed Futures Strategy ETF seeks long term capital appreciation by systematically investing in futures in an attempt to create an absolute return profile, that also has low correlation to equities, and can provide support in risk-off events.

Four key points were presented in that PDF:

Systematic long/short managed futures strategy designed for absolute return and portfolio diversification.

Four underlying systematic models designed by Altis Partners, a commodity trading advisor with 20+ years of experience.

Fund invests in US and Canadian commodities and rates only, ensuring low correlation to equities.

No Schedule K-1.

They also include three strategy details:

Systematic long/short managed futures strategy investing across US and Canadian commodities and rates; equity futures are excluded to ensure low correlations with equity-dominated portfolios.

Diversified suite of models designed to generate absolute returns, low correlations to equities, and help manage downside risk during risk-off events.

Four underlying models include "price trend," "mean reversion," "carry," and "risk-off."

CTA holdings review

There are just over 50 positions spread across the above futures; some have up to seven different months in the portfolio. I added the category, so everyone might not agree with my classifications, but here are their weights.

If you look on Seeking Alpha, you see the following as the holdings, as of 1-31-23.

The weights differ slightly, as the data sources are not from the same date. My reading of the description is that the Simp Managed Fut Cay, the #2 holding in CTA, actually holds and trades most of the futures the Simplify site lists.

CTA distribution review

With only five payments, and the last one much bigger than the prior ones, I am not predicting what yield investors can expect from this ETF. Another managed futures fund, the AQR Managed Futures Strategy HV Fund (QMHIX) skipped payments for several years. Except for $.675 paid in December, which was from LTCG, Ordinary Income funded the rest.

Portfolio strategy

One ETF site listed the following Managed Future competitors to CTA.

Versus these funds, CTA treated investors the best since it started just over one year ago.

As a Managed Futures fund, CTA did well. This is how it did versus owning the U.S. stock market and investment-grade corporate bonds.

So far, so good, but what about a longer timeframe? For that, I picked the First Trust Managed Futures Strategy Fund (FMF), as it shows familiar strategy. This doesn't show such funds doing well long term.

Final Thought

Managed Future investing, in this author's view, might work over short periods, but not as a buy/hold asset.