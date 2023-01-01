Clearway Energy: Healthy And Growing But Not My Favorite

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
646 Followers

Summary

  • Clearway energy has a growing portfolio of energy generating assets with a heavy focus on renewable energy.
  • The company targets 5-8% dividend growth and plans to achieve this by sourcing new development from its mother company.
  • I highlight what makes the company appealing and why I am not going to invest at this time.

Wind and solar farms on Oahu

simonkr

Dear reader/followers,

Continuing the discussion on renewable energy, I want to present my analysis of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN). The company has a long growth runway ahead and although it is smaller than some of the companies discussed

portfolio

Clearway Energy Presentation

CAFD

Clearway Energy Presentation

pipeline

Clearway Energy Presentation

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
646 Followers
Ex-BCG, ex-Private Equity. Active full-time investor focused on Real Estate, Financials, Renewable Energy and Chips. Disclaimer: I am not a financial advisor and none of the content I provide on this website is financial advice. Content is provided for illustrative and educational purposes only. Always do your own research before investing.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BEPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.