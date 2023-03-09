BKLN ETF: High Income And Diversifier, But Avoid Due To SVB Financial Contagion Risks

Chetan Woodun
Summary

  • Senior loans are attractive when compared to same-duration bonds while insulating better against stock market volatility in a period of rising rates.
  • Additionally, Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN provides for relatively higher yields, too.
  • However, as exemplified by SVB Financial Group, any woes impacting the banking sector are likely to be contagious to BKLN's senior loans.
  • After the dust has settled, investors may consider owning BKLN as part of a diversified portfolio.

Wall street sign in New York City with New York Stock Exchange background.

lucky-photographer

In a context where higher interest rates and lower liquidity penalize most asset classes, income seekers who have laid their trust in the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) have benefited directly. This is evident by its dividend history

Comparison of revenues and Capex

Top Holdings -BKLN (www.invesco.com)

seek

Maturity dates and Asset Type Allocation (www.invesco.com)

seek

Comparison BKLN, IMTB, ISTB, IGSB, IGIB, HYG (seekingalpha.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

seek

Quality Allocations (www.invesco.com)

seek

Top Holdings -BKLN (www.invesco.com)

seek

Comparison of performances BKLN, IGSB, and JPST (seekingalpha.com)

This article was written by

Chetan Woodun
