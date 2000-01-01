KanawatTH

I last wrote about the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in July 2021, arguing that crash risks were rising by the day. Since then, we have seen VOO lose 9% of its value even after dividend income, while suffering an interim 26% decline. While valuations have fallen since mid-2021, the rise in bond yields makes the risk of a market crash higher today than 18 or so months ago. I typically post articles on the S&P500 under the SPX ticker, but I thought it worth expanding the reach of this article to people who only follow this ETF, such is the extremely negative risk-reward outlook at present.

VOO tracks the SPX with almost zero tracking error. It comprises of a market-cap-weighted index of US large- and midcap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. VOO is virtually indistinguishable from the larger SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) but with a slightly lower expense ratio of 0.03% versus 0.09%. VOO has seen a dramatic increase in inflows over recent years as the SPY has stagnated. VOO now has a market cap of $271bn vs the SPY's $354bn. The dividend yield sits at 1.65%, which is slightly above the SPY but below that of the SPX at 1.75%.

Why Market Crashes Happen

Market crashes appear to be random as by definition sharp market declines must come as a surprise to the majority of investors. While investors and the financial media look for potential triggers for market crashes, such triggers tend only to be identified after the event. The reason being that it is not any specific event that causes the market to crash but the conditions that lend themselves to a rise in instability.

Historically these conditions have been characterized by extreme valuations, a rise in bond yields, and an established lower high in market price action, which is what we see today. As investors begin to experience market losses under these conditions, they often suddenly look to sell and shift to safe haven assets, creating a self-reinforcing decline resulting in a market crash. The weak economic outlook and extreme levels of debt in the economy heighten the risks posed by any collapse in market confidence.

As I argued in 'SPX: A Profit Recession Could Be Coming', the PE ratio of 18.8x on the S&P500 gives a misleading representation of the market's true valuation as profit margins are artificially high. When measured using free cash flows rather than earnings, the trailing PE ratio is 25.7x, and free cash flows remain elevated relative to sales on a historical basis. As profit margins tend to mean revert over time, the price/sales ratio has a much better track record of predicting future market returns relative to the PE ratio. On this basis, VOO should be expected to post around 1% annual total returns over the next decade.

While this is below the -3% figure seen at the 2021 peak, the opportunity cost in the form of UST yields has also risen sharply. Over the past 18 months 10-year UST yields have risen by almost 3%, meaning that the equity risk premium remains near its lowest level ever. VOO is now priced to underperform USTs by around 2.5% annually over the next decade.

Not only have rising bond yields undermined the relative outlook for equity returns, they have also raised the risk of a near-term market crash. As the chart below shows, the 1987 crash, the 2000 peak, and the 2007 peak were all preceded by a sharp spike in bond yields.

Regarding the market trend, we have now seen a series of lower highs in VOO, which has failed to cement gains following the break of downtrend resistance last month. Market crashes do not tend to occur immediately following new highs, but rather once a lower high has been established. With the exception of the Covid crash, which occurred due to a specific event, every market peak in the past has been preceded by a lower high as we see today.

The market dynamics that defined the 2020/21 bull market, where rising valuations were not considered a problem as prices continued to rise regardless, has shifted. The trend has turned negative and having lost money over the past 18 months, investors now face a choice between guaranteed strong returns on cash and bonds or the uncertainty of stocks amid weakening economic growth. I believe holders of VOO should be fully prepared to see another 30% decline in the ETF over the coming years, as has been the norm in the past following periods of similar market conditions. Even then the market would remain a long way from cheap from a historical perspective in the context of the weak long-term growth outlook.

Summary

While valuations have retreated from their peak, the S&P 500 is still expected to post just 1% annual nominal total returns over the next decade based on the price/sales ratio. The rise in bond yields has kept the equity risk premium near all-time lows despite the retreat in equity valuations, while also raising the risk of a market crash. VOO is likely to lose a further 30% over the coming years if history is any guide.