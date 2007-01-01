doomu/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I’ve written several articles on Seeking Alpha about Taiwanese electric scooter company Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ: GGR). The latest of them was in December 2022, and in it I said that the year ahead could be tough.

Well, Gogoro released its Q4 financial results in February, and I think they were underwhelming. Revenues slumped by 20.8% year-on-year while the gross margin shrank to just 15%. The company was in the red as a result, and the outlook for 2023 seems grim despite the launch of pilot programs in India, Singapore, and the Philippines. Gogoro is behind on the growth plans revealed during its listing and I'm lowering my rating to sell. Let’s review.

Overview of the Q4 2022 results

In case you haven’t read any of my previous articles about Gogoro, here’s a short description of the business. The company was founded in 2011 and it currently dominates the electric scooter and battery pack market in Taiwan with a share of more than 90%. As of December, Gogoro had more than 2,300 battery swapping stations that process over 380,000 battery swaps per day as well as 526,000 active monthly subscribers.

Compared to September 2022, the number of subscribers has increased by about 21,000. In addition, a total of 21,250 Gogoro and partner-branded vehicles were registered in Taiwan in Q4 2022, and the company closed the year with 89.8% of all electric scooters sold. The issue here is that scooter sales in Taiwan have been decreasing rapidly over the past two years due to global macroeconomic headwinds, and the local e-scooter market share declined in 2022 to 10.7%.

Gogoro

It seems that most consumers are still reluctant to switch to e-scooters despite Gogoro building a vast battery swapping network across the entire island which should remove range anxiety. However, this could change in the near future as the government of Taiwan is introducing significant subsidies to support the transition to electric two-wheel vehicles under its plan to reduce carbon emissions and reach net zero by 2050.

Gogoro

Turning our attention to the Q4 2022 financial results, revenues slumped by 20.8% year on year to $95.5 million while the gross margin shrank to 15% from 21% a year earlier. The main reason behind the large decreases was the weak New Taiwan dollar. On a constant currency basis, revenues declined by 10.5%. As you can see from the tables below, subscription revenues are growing at a decent pace in line with the 16.8% increase in the number of subscribers. However, sales of hardware and other revenues have been disappointing due to the shrinking scooter market in Taiwan. The gross margin, in turn, decreased due to raw material cost increases and the lower sales volume.

Gogoro

Gogoro’s adjusted EBITDA shrank to just $9.2 million from $25.5 million in Q4 2021 due to the lower gross profit margin as well as a $1.4 million increase in research and development expenses and a $2.6 million expense associated with being a public company.

Gogoro

Overall, it was a challenging quarter for Gogoro due to low scooter sales and raw material cost increases. The silver lining is that the company finished the year with operating revenues of $382.8 million which means that it managed to meet its revised 2022 guidance of $370 million to $390 million. In addition, Gogoro has recently announced several new partnerships and pilot programs in India, Singapore, and the Philippines.

This includes an MOU with the State of Maharashtra in India to construct $2.5 billion of battery swapping infrastructure over eight years. In February 2023, Gogoro also led the $25 million Series B funding round of Zypp Electric, an Indian startup that offers an EV-as-a-service platform. Gogoro and this start-up announced a strategic B2B initiative and partnership in November and the latter plans to use the funds from the round to increase its fleet size from 10,000 EVs to 200,000 by 2025.

Yet, all of these initiatives will be pretty much inconsequential for Gogoro’s 2023 financial results. The company’s guidance for this year includes net revenues of just $400 million to $450 million, See (page 4 here). Around 90% to 95% of revenues are expected to come from Taiwan, and I find this disappointing considering Gogoro was expecting 2023 revenues outside Taiwan to reach $347 million when it announced its listing in 2021. And it’s not just that, the Taiwan business was forecast to generate revenues of $578 million in 2023.

Gogoro

Gogoro

Overall, I think that Gogoro’s financial performance since its listing has been disappointing, and it seems that 2023 will be another challenging year for the company. The revenue growth rate in Taiwan has stalled due to challenging macroeconomic conditions and the company still hasn’t managed to penetrate any other markets.

So, how do you play this? Well, short selling seems like a viable idea, as data from Fintel shows that the short borrow fee rate is 11.73% as of the time of writing. In addition, the short squeeze risk seems low as the short interest is only 1.81% of the float. However, it takes over 15 days to cover due to the low trading volume. Looking at hedging opportunities, there are call options available, but they seem expensive at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the risks for the bear case, I think that the major one is a recovery in scooter demand in Taiwan, but this seems unlikely at this point as rising interest rates across the world are dampening demand for discretionary consumer goods.

Investor takeaway

Gogoro Inc. had ambitious expansion plans in 2021, but its financial performance over the past few quarters has been underwhelming due to a weak scooter market in Taiwan and slow progress on entering new markets. I think that the revenue outlook for 2023 is disappointing and that Gogoro Inc. is likely to be in the red this year.

The short borrow fee rate seems low enough to make opening a small short position viable, but Gogoro Inc. call options are expensive and it takes a long time to cover. In my view, it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Gogoro Inc. stock.