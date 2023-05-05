designer491

Does your portfolio include any preferred stocks? Certain preferreds held up much better than the market in 2022, and so far in 2023.

The Crestwood Equity Partners LP - Unit - Pfd Unit 9.25% (NYSE:CEQP.P) are one example of this. They've had a ~total return of 2.92% over the past year, vs. -8.33% for the S&P 500 (SP500), and they've also outperformed the market so far in 2023:

Profile:

The CEQP.P units have more investor protections than your average preferred shares, having been part of a Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) merger deal back in 2015.

Per the 424(b)(3) filing (emphasis added):

The preferred units are entitled to a cumulative distribution of $0.2111/quarter. However, if Crestwood fails to pay the Preferred Distribution in full in cash, then until such time as all accrued and unpaid Preferred Distributions are paid in full in cash, the Distribution Amount will increase to $0.2567 per quarter; Crestwood won't be permitted to declare or make any distributions in respect of any Junior Securities (including the common units); and, subject to certain exceptions, certain preferred unitholders shall receive the board designation rights. If a Change of Control occurs, then each preferred unitholder shall, at its sole discretion: (I) convert its preferred units into common units, at the then applicable Conversion Ratio, subject to the payment of any accrued but unpaid distributions to the date of conversion; (II) if (1) either (X) we are not the surviving entity, or (Y) we are the surviving entity but the common units are no longer listed on the New York Stock Exchange or another national securities exchange, and (2) the consideration per common unit exceeds $10.00, require us to use our best efforts to deliver to such preferred unitholders a mirror security to the preferred units in the surviving entity (III) if we are the surviving entity and the consideration per common unit exceeds $10.00, continue to hold its preferred units; or (IV) require us to redeem its preferred units at a price of $9.218573 per preferred unit, plus accrued and unpaid distributions to the date of such redemption (which redemption may be paid, in the sole discretion of the general partner, in cash or in common units, in accordance with the terms of the Partnership Agreement Amendment).

There's also a conversion feature, which allows preferred unitholders to convert all or any portion of their preferred units into common units, at the then applicable Conversion Ratio. The preferred units have the same voting rights as the common units.

Preferred Dividends:

At their 3/10/23 price of $9.06, these preferred units yield 9.32%. They pay quarterly, and should go ex-dividend next on ~5/5/23, with a ~5/15/23 pay date.

The DCF/Preferred dividend coverage improved quite a bit in full year 2022, rising from an already strong 7.17X to an even stronger 8.76X factor, due to the 22% rise in Distributable Cash Flow.

Taxes:

Unitholders receive a K-1 report at tax time.

Company Profile:

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream assets located primarily in the Williston Basin, Delaware Basin, Powder River Basin and Marcellus Shale.

Its operations and financial results are divided into 3 segments that include Gathering & Processing North, Gathering & Processing South and Storage & Logistics.

Across its 3 segments, CEQP is engaged in the gathering, processing, treating, compression, storage and transportation of natural gas; storage, transportation, terminalling and marketing of NGLs; gathering, storage, transportation, terminalling and marketing of crude oil; and gathering and disposal of produced water. (CEQP site.)

CEQP's business model relies mainly on fixed fee/take or pay contracts, with only 15% of its contracts having variable rates. 59% of Crestwood's revenue is generated by gas, with oil & water producing 30%, and NGL's kicking in 11%.

CEQP works on long term contracts with its customers, which include many well-known names in the energy patch.

Its Williston and Delaware Basins operations have an average contract tenor of 9 years, and its Powder River operations have an average of 13 years.

Earnings:

There are 3 segments, Gathering & Processing North, Gathering & Processing South, and Storage and Logistics. While the Storage and Logistics segment provided ~77% of revenue in 2022, the Gathering & Processing North was the most profitable, providing 82% of 2022 EBITDA:

Revenue was flattish in Q4 '22, while Adjusted EBITDA rose 34%, and DCF was up 21.6%. Net Income fell 46.5%, due to a $23.5M rise in interest expense.

2022 was a good year for CEQP, with revenues up 31%, EBITDA up 27%, and DCF up 25.7%, fueled by its the Oasis Midstream merger, which doubled CEQP's size in the Williston Basin.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

2023 Guidance:

Management gave midpoint guidance of $820M for 2023, up 7.6%; and midpoint DCF of $470M, up slightly vs. 2022. Free Cash Flow after Distributions will be in a wide range of $10 - $80M.

In February 2023, Crestwood and its joint venture partner Brookfield announced the sale of their Tres Palacios Gas Storage facility for $335M. Management intends to use the proceeds to pay down more debt, and is targeting a 3.7 - 4.1X leverage ratio in 2023.

Profitability & Leverage:

The negative net income in '22 pushed ROA and ROE into the red. Total Debt/Equity was up a bit, from 1.52X to 1.77X, whereas Net Debt/EBITDA improved from 4.55 to 4.42X over the last 2 quarters of 2022. That leverage figure is much higher than broad industry averages, while Debt/Equity leverage was lower.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity:

In January 2023, Crestwood Midstream Partners LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Crestwood, issued $600M of 7.375% senior unsecured notes due 2031. Crestwood used the proceeds of the issuance to repay borrowings on the corporate revolving credit facility and to repay and terminate the Crestwood Permian Basin Holdings revolving credit facility.

Pro forma for the senior notes issuance, Crestwood has ~$525M drawn on its $1.75 billion corporate revolving credit facility, for ~$225M in liquidity, and a lower 4X Debt leverage ratio.

CEQP has no debt maturities until 2025, when its 5.75% Notes come due.

Parting Thoughts:

If you're looking for a solid high yield income vehicle, take a closer look at CEQP.P. We rate these preferred units a long term BUY, based upon their strong preferred distribution coverage, CEQP's continuing growth, and their stronger protections.

