Shoprite Holdings Limited (SRHGF) Interim 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 5:57 PM ETShoprite Holdings Ltd (SRHGF), SRGHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SRHGF) Interim 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2023 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Pieter Engelbrecht - Chief Executive Officer

Anton de Bruyn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning. Welcome to everybody and thank you for joining us for our Interim Results Presentation for the Six Months ending December 2022. We will keep to our normal format where I will give a bit of overview of the company in its totality. And then Anton will give color to some of the financial numbers to understand those and unpack them better. And then I will end off again with a bit of a strategic view in what we set ourselves to do in the next six months.

So, firstly, is that we have now surpassed for the six months the 100 billion in revenue. I mentioned earlier in the previous presentation that the group is now clearly set on to become a 200 billion revenue company for the full 12 months. 16.8% double-digit growth, very high double-digit growth on top of last year's double-digit growth is a remarkable achievement, but one easily can get lost with percentages.

So, I'd like to call out that the absolute value of additional sales amounts to over 15 billion. That is what the group had to add new revenue to achieve the 16.8%. The gross profit have increased slightly less than what the sales have because we decided to invest in price and for our consumers. I will mention some of those numbers later because our consumer are currently really in the space. And we do what we can as always. Shoprite, we find solutions and ways how to support our price perception and assist our customers.

Also pleasing, to be able to increase the dividend payment to [€0.248] [ph]. For me, an

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.