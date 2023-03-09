Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 6:07 PM ETFulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (FULC)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Calabrese - LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Robert Gould - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Esther Rajavelu - Chief Financial Officer

Alan Ezekowitz - Board Member

Conference Call Participants

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Biegler - Oppenheimer

Judah Frommer - Credit Suisse

Dae Gon Ha - Stifel

Edward Tenthoff - Piper Sandler

Joseph Schwartz - SVB Securities

Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Fulcrum Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce to your host, Chris Calabrese. Thank you, Chris. You may begin.

Chris Calabrese

Thank you, and good morning. Welcome to the Fulcrum Therapeutics Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Business Update Conference Call.

Please be reminded that remarks made during this call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These may include statements about the company's future expectations and plans, including the clinical hold of FTX-6058, clinical development time lines and financial projections.

While these forward-looking statements represent Fulcrum's views as of today, they should not be relied upon as representing the company's views in the future. Fulcrum may update these statements in the future, but it's not taking on an obligation to do so. Please refer to Fulcrum's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of certain risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business.

Leading the call today will be Dr. Robert J. Gould, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Fulcrum, who will provide a corporate overview and will discuss key pipeline updates; Esther Rajavelu, Chief Financial Officer, who will cover the financials before we open the call

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.