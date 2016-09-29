Good news abounds for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW). The 23-year-old company owns and operates a fleet of ships moving crude oil and petro products across international sea lanes. Conditions seem to justify vigorous growth potential for the industry and the company. We are more cautious when regarding benefits to retail value investors.
International Seaways stock sells close to its 52-week high, but the consensus is INSW shares have room to move higher. The share price is up 187% in the last 12 months and 41% YTD. We believe the shares sell above their fair value. We caution retail value investors they need a high-risk tolerance to get on board with International Seaways at this time; otherwise, they might get seasick.
Seeking Alpha authors and Wall Street analysts are bullish. The SA Quant Rating assessment to Strong Buy ticked up this month following a lengthy period rating INSW stock more a Hold. SA Factor Grades for valuation were raised from F to C+, growth from B to A+, and 6 months earlier its profitability grade jumped from D- to C+.
FreightWaves reports dry bulk container shipping is off to a slow, rough start in 2023. Spot rates are down. Some company stocks, including ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM), collapsed by -73% over the last 12 months. Seeking Alpha grades ZIM’s growth potential an F.
Concomitantly, crude tanker rates are booming. Rates tripled since last November. 2023 rates started a bit softer. The CEO of International Seaways told shareholders on February 28, ’23 that
The supply outlook for tankers in the near-term is incredibly positive. Combined with higher oil demand, low inventories and disrupted trade flows, the overall outlook for tankers remain strong, barring global economic slowdown.
Greater strength lies ahead, FreightWaves claims. Other observers confirm the assessment. Another trade site calls oil tankers “the new darlings of maritime shipping.” Bimco claims, “The stars align to create the strongest market in 15 years… Demand will grow faster than supply during both 2023 and 2024...”
The effect of all this good news is that International Seaways reported its highest earnings in company history.
Debt is about $1B, but cash is $325M and the market cap stands at $2.52B. There are few waves on the horizon we see hampering funding new vessels like the company’s first dual-fuel ship and two more ships expected for delivery soon.
Headwinds might dampen the industry’s celebratory mood. Keep in mind the cyclical nature of the business. The first quarter of the year is commonly off to a slow start. Q1 ’23 EPS will be, in our opinion, closer to $3.00 down from $4.40. That is still improved from Q1 ’22 of -$0.28 per share.
Higher costs from longer travel times is another headwind. For instance, oil exports from Russia and the U.S. to India and China take longer than to Europe, as the company CEO recently noted.
There are threats from a sputtering global economy and higher interest rates increasing costs and demand. Weaker gas and oil prices can create increasing demands from oil companies for lower tanker rates in 2023. Fleets are aging requiring higher maintenance costs and longer downtimes in drydocks. India bans tankers over 25 years of age from docking. Considerable investments in fleets are going to put pressure on cash and credit demands.
Age distribution of the world merchant fleet in 2022, by vessel type
Several disincentives for investing in International Seaways in particular are:
To borrow a caveat from Forbes, “past performance is not indicative of future results” despite the striking upturn in the company’s recent income, balance sheet data, and cash flow:
Perfect weather prevailed for 4 months. The International Seaways, Inc. share price leap unnerves us. In November ’22, it fell under $15 per share.
In terms of 12 important fundamental financial indicators, however, International Seaways, Inc. stock outperforms its peers’ averages. Taking a 2023 EPS average and high consensus and multiplying by the 5.37 P/E, we believe the fair and average price target of INSW stock is about $40 per share. We get that an A+ grade for momentum per SA adds weight to a higher valuation. Furthermore, we take note that the number of hedge funds owning INSW shares increased by 4x over the last two years. More funds own shares in International Seaways in Q4 ’22 than at any other time in recent history.
The recent financials are healthy, and International Seaways, Inc. is probably going to sustain a good financial position if extrinsic conditions allow. We think a retail investor needs a high degree of risk tolerance to get on board with International Seaways, Inc.
