International Seaways Is Sailing High Seas

Mar. 10, 2023 7:08 PM ETInternational Seaways, Inc. (INSW)
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.97K Followers

Summary

  • Conditions seem to justify vigorous growth potential for the crude oil and petro products industry and International Seaways, Inc.
  • Revenue and profits leapt in FY'22, moving the share price from as low as ~$15 to over $50 per share in four months, making them pricey for retail investors.
  • The International Seaways, Inc. financials are healthy, but a high risk tolerance is needed to do more than hold the stock at this time without getting seasick.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Not All Smooth Sailing

Good news abounds for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW). The 23-year-old company owns and operates a fleet of ships moving crude oil and petro products across international sea lanes. Conditions seem to justify vigorous growth

chart

Analysts (seekingalpha.com/symbol/INSW)

graph of crude tanker supply and demand changes

Crude Oil Tankers (bimco.org/news/market_analysis/2023/20230228-smoo-tanker)

chart

Aging Fleets (statista.com/statistics/1102442/age-of-world-merchant-fleet-by-vessel-type/)

graph

Financials of INSW (ycharts.com/companies/INSW)

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
2.97K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.