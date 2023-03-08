Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 8, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

J.T. Fitzgerald - CEO

Kent Hansen - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adam Patinkin - David Capital

Operator

Good day and welcome to Kingsway Full Year 2022 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for question and comments after the presentation. [Operator Instructions] With me on the call are J.T. Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer and Kent Hansen, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I want to remind everyone that today's conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the future, including expected revenue, operating margins, expenses and future business outlook. Actual results or trends could materially differ from those contemplated by those forward-looking statements.

For discussion of such risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements please see risk factors detailed in the company's annual report on form 10-K as well as other reports that the company files from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Please note too, that today's call may include the use of non-GAAP metrics that management utilizes to analyze the company's performance. A reconciliation of such non-GAAP metrics to the most comparable GAAP metrics is available in our most recent press release, as well as in our periodic filings with the SEC.

Now I'd like to turn the call over to J.T. Fitzgerald, CEO of Kingsway. J.T. please proceed.

J.T. Fitzgerald

Thank you, Paul. Good day everyone and welcome to Kingsway full year 2022 conference call. 2022 is a year of significant accomplishments and progress towards our strategic priorities. We delivered solid financial results dramatically simplified our capital structure and reallocating capital through the sale

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.