Vivendi SE (VIVEF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 6:28 PM ETVivendi SE (VIVEF), VIVHY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VIVEF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 8, 2023 12:10 PM ET

Company Participants

Arnaud de Puyfontaine - Chairman and CEO

Francois Laroze - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Omar Sheikh - Morgan Stanley

Julien Roch - Barclays

Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux

Lisa Yang - Goldman Sachs

Christophe Cherblanc - Societe Generale

Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America

Richard Eary - UBS

Matthew Walker - Credit Suisse

Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Vivendi Full Year 2022 Earnings Presentation.

This conference call will be hosted by Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO; and Mr. Francois Laroze, Member Management Board and CFO. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Sir, your line is open.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you. Hello, everyone, and welcome and thank you for joining us today. In a few minutes, I will hand things over to Francois Laroze for a detailed review of our annual results. Before that, I would like to highlight the solidity of our group with another year of double-digit growth. Revenues increased by 10.1% compared to 2021, driven by our 2 main businesses, Havas and Canal+. And group EBITA increased by 35.6% or 10% for our controlled businesses, proving their resilience. Adjusted net income, excluding Telecom Italia, increased by 19.4%. Net earnings amounted to a loss of €1 billion, which is the results of Telecom Italia's deconsolidation, Francois will come back to this.

I want to warmly thank all our colleagues around the globe for this very solid performance. The new chapter we wanted to open following the distribution of UMG group share capital is off to a great start. 2022 was a turning

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.