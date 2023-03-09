Prysmian S.p.A. (PRYMF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCPK:PRYMF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call March 9, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Valerio Battista - CEO

Pier Francesco Facchini - CFO

Juan Mogollon - EVP, Energy

Hakan Ozmen - EVP, Projects

Philippe Vanhille - EVP, Telecom Business

Srini Siripurapu - Chief R&D Officer

Massimo Battaini - Group COO & Executive Director

Conference Call Participants

Massimiliano Severi - Credit Suisse

Miguel Borrega - Exane BNP Paribas

Akash Gupta - JPMorgan

George Featherstone - Bank of America

Monica Bosio - Intesa Sanpaolo

Sean McLoughlin - HSBC

Alessandro Tortora - Mediobanca

Valerio Battista

Thank you very much, and good afternoon or good morning to everyone. Okay. 2022 is over. How has been over? The company has over delivered on all the promises that gave to the market.

In the first chart, Page 2, you can see the actual '21. The first guidance that was €1.10 billion, €1.80 billion in March. Then there has been a serious upgrade in August and finally, the 1 of November.

Well, at the end of the story, the actual '22 has closed even better with €1.488 billion EBITDA and €559 million in terms of free cash flow. So outstanding, in my opinion, results of the company that recognizes or reflect the performance of the entire company.

Let's flip to Page 3. The key highlights. This has been the best ever year. €16 billion sales, almost €1.5 billion EBITDA. Our net income of €509 million and a free cash flow of €559.

To be mentioned, although the greenhouse gas emission reduction that has reached 24%, the quantity, the share of recycled materials that is around about 10%. The integrated annual report, okay, and most of all, the dividend that is going to grow further to €0.60 per share. That's to be submitted, of course, to the shareholder meeting and to be approved by the shareholders.

