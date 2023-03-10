Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGPR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 6:41 PM ETFerrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGPR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCPK:FGPR) Q2 2023 Results Conference Call March 10, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Ferrell - CEO

Mike Cole - CFO

Tamria Zertuche - COO

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Ferrellgas Second Quarter Fiscal ‘23 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder today’s conference call is being recorded.

I would now turn the conference to your host, Mr. Jim Ferrell, CEO. Sir, you may begin.

Jim Ferrell

Thanks, Valerie. Welcome to our earnings call. This call is for anyone interested in the company, which includes, of course, our employees who are owners of what we call Class A equity through their ESOP. You might like to know what we tell them, so you more fully understand what we are doing here: number one, we are here to produce financial results. In other words, putting it rather crudely, to make money.

Second, we do that by simply serving customers with first-class service and running the business right. Third, we’re committed to propane. It’s the best, most respected brand in the industry that we have, Ferrellgas and of course, Blue Rhino, both woven together.

Fourth, this is our long-term game, not a short-term milking operation to produce results. Five, we invest in people, technology, plants, vehicles and more. A long-term focus with short-term results. We need both.

Six, consolidation. We believe we are adding, selectively, quality companies and we have a great team focused on that. And finally, but not last, developing our people while adding great talent.

As a result of all this, morale could not be higher and turnover lower. We are proud. We are focused. We are producing.

One of the talent adds is our new CFO. It took us a year to find him, so we are happy that we -- that

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.