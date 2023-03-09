Docebo Inc. (DCBO) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 10, 2023 8:08 PM ETDocebo Inc. (DCBO), DCBO:CA
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
135.22K Followers

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike McCarthy - Vice President of Investor Relations

Claudio Erba - Chief Executive Officer

Alessio Artuffo - President and Chief Operating Officer

Sukaran Mehta - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Robert Young - Canaccord Genuity

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley

Scott Fletcher - CIBC

Daniel Chan - TD

Martin Toner - ATB Capital Markets

Suthan Sukumar - Stifel

Christian Sgro - Eight Capital

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to Docebo Inc. Q4 2022 Earnings Call. All participants are currently in a listen-only mode. We will open the line for a question-and-answer session for analysts following the presentation. Instructions will be provided at that time for research analysts to ask questions. We ask that analysts please limit themselves to two questions and return to the queue for any follow-ups.

I'd now like to turn the call over to Docebo's, Vice President of Investor Relations, Mike McCarthy. Please go ahead, Mike.

Mike McCarthy

Thank you, Operator. Before we begin, Docebo would like to remind listeners that certain information discussed today may be forward-looking in nature. Such forward-looking information reflects the company's current views with respect to future events. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to forward-looking statements, please refer to Docebo's public filings which are available on SEDAR and EDGAR.

During the call, we will reference certain non-IFRS financial measures. Although we believe these measures provide useful supplemental information about our financial performance, they are not recognized measures and do not have standardized meanings under IFRS. Please see our MD&A for additional information regarding our non-IFRS financial measures, including reconciliations

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.