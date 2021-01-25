JD.com: Mixed Earnings But A Rebound Is Poised

Mar. 10, 2023 11:56 PM ETJD.com, Inc. (JD)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.49K Followers

Summary

  • JD.com is one of the largest ecommerce companies in China and serves over 42% on the population.
  • The company has built out a vast logistics infrastructure (with a fleet of planes) and even has a thriving membership business.
  • JD.com reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.69, which beat analyst forecasts by $0.19.

Chinese Online Retailer JD.com Goes Public On The Nasdaq Exchange

Andrew Burton

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is one of the largest e-commerce companies in China and is often referred to as the "Amazon of China". The company is more like Amazon (AMZN) from a pure e-commerce perspective than Alibaba (

Chart
Data by YCharts

JD Revenue

JD Revenue (JD.com)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Segment Operating Income

Segment Operating Income (Q4 '22 report)

JD stock valuation 1

JD stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

JD stock valuation 1

JD stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
5.49K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.