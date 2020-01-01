JPS: High Concentration To Regional Bank Preferred Securities

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.22K Followers

Summary

  • JPS is a fixed income closed end fund from the Nuveen family.
  • The CEF has a high concentration to national and regional banks' preferred equities.
  • The CEF runs a high leverage ratio of 38% which will magnify any potential losses.
  • With Silvergate folding and SIVB collapsing, common and preferred equities in the banking space are under pressure.
  • JPS is simply a leveraged take on banking preferred shares, and it will be under pressure from a pricing perspective until the market gets comfortable with regional banks' balance sheets.

Senior woman using online banking on her phone

Marko Geber/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

The Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (NYSE:JPS) is a closed end fund from Nuveen that focuses on preferred shares and contingent capital securities. The fund has current income as its primary objective with

industry

Top Industries (fund fact sheet)

sectors

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

holdings

Top Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

rating

Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

Chart
Data by YCharts

afs

AFS Unrealized Losses (FDIC)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.22K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades._____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.