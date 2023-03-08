Vivendi: A Lot Of Corporate Action Movement Here

Mar. 11, 2023 1:16 AM ETVivendi SE (VIVHY)
Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
236 Followers

Summary

  • Vivendi's talk with the European Commission regarding the Lagardère antitrust review is a key highlight of its FY22 earnings.
  • The cancellation of 42 million treasury shares in 2H23 has potentially paves the way for Bollore Group to make a bid with over a 30% stake.
  • Investors with a higher risk appetite may consider accumulating a position in anticipation of potential positive stock price moments post the EC decision.

Canal + headquarters building in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France

Jean-Luc Ichard

Overview

Vivendi's (OTCPK:VIVHY) FY22 earnings have been impressive, with its talks with the European Commission [EC] about the Lagardère antitrust review being a key highlight. In addition, the cancellation of 42 million treasury shares (4Q22 earnings call) in 2H23 has captured the

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
236 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.