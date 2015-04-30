The Bank Of Canada Hits Pause. Now What?

Mar. 11, 2023 1:17 AM ETEWC, HEWC, FLCA, BBCA, FXC
TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.84K Followers

Summary

  • The Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, but stands ready to hike again.
  • Why the policy gap between the Fed and the BOC could be trouble for the loonie.
  • Why the jobs market is making the jobs of policy makers so difficult.

Bank of Canada financial building exterior in Ottawa Canada

Pgiam

The Bank of Canada kept its key overnight rate on hold at 4.5%. But it did so as the Federal Reserve signaled U.S. rates could go higher than expected. Andrew Kelvin, Chief Canada Strategist at TD Securities, discusses what to expect going forward.

This article was written by

TD Wealth profile picture
TD Wealth
3.84K Followers
TD Wealth is an integral part of the TD Bank Group, which has approximately 24 million customers worldwide, 85,000 employees and CDN $1 trillion in assets on April 30, 2015. In Canada, TD Wealth services customers through: · TD Direct Investing which provides clients access to the information, tools and support that empower them to invest for themselves with confidence. · TD Wealth Private Client Group, which provides discretionary wealth management for high net worth clients and businesses. · TD Wealth Private Investment Advice provides full service brokerage for investors who want a high level of tailored advice and solutions. · TD Wealth Financial Planning develops and implements a financial plan for individual clients. At TD Wealth, whether you invest yourself or benefit from the knowledge provided by your advisor, you gain access to some of the industry's most highly regarded investment analysts, economists and market strategists.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.