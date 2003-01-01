everydayplus/iStock via Getty Images

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is riding some continued healthy trends in the HSA market, and should be a big beneficiary as the Fed continues to aggressively raise rates. Expect a strong Q4 when the company reports earnings later this month.

Company Profile

HQY manages employee consumer direct benefits, including health savings accounts (HSAs), flexible spending accounts (FSAs) and health reimbursement arrangements HRAs), as well as other benefits such as COBRA and commuter benefits. As part of its services, it offers telemedicine, wellness incentives, healthcare bill evaluation, payment processing services, and treatment option and comparative pricing information.

HQY's core product is its HSA offering, which is a health savings account where participants put aside money in a tax-advantaged custodial account to help pay for healthcare expenses. HSAs were created by the Medicare Modernization Act of 2003, and only individuals with high deductible insurance plans are eligible to contribute. HSA savings are tax exempt, as is the interest or earnings they generate, and any distribution for qualified medical reasons are tax free as well.

HQY typically sells its solutions to employers, who then offer them to their employees. The company also manages other common employee benefits that complement its HSA offerings.

The company generates revenue from service, custodial, and interchange fees. Service fees are paid by clients on a per month per account basis, while HQY also makes interchange fees when a member makes a payment using its payment card or virtual payment system.

It also earns custodial fees on the assets held under its stewardship. HQY is considered an IRS-approved non-bank custodian, and as such must rely on federally insured custodial depository partners or insurance partners to hold its custodial assets. These partners pay HQY interest on their assets.

Opportunities and Risks

The HSA market has been growing nicely for quite some time now, and deposits are projected to continue to grow at about a 10% annual pace (see chart below). At the same time, participants are saving more than they are spending, which is leading to higher levels of assets under custodianship. That said, according to HQY, the average HSA balance is only $3,000 per participants, so there is a lot of potential upside for balance to grow.

Devenir

And while account growth has been strong over the past decade, there is still a trend towards companies switching to high-deductible plans. There are somewhere around 30-35 million HSA accounts, and HQY sees the market maturing at around 60 million.

At a conference in January, management noted that Pfizer (PFE) recently implemented an HSA plan through them. Given that PFE provides its employees with low-cost drugs, this would have been unheard before, but HQY was able to design a plan that made sense for the pharma giant, and over 1/3 of its employees have already signed up. Thus, even industries where you would not associate HSAs with are starting to see them be implemented.

For its part, HQY is the HSA market leader with over 8 million accounts and $22 billion in assets under custodianship. It's done a good job of driving sales through its channel partners recently, with 75% of net new logos coming through partners. Its acquisition of WageWorks also helped give it full suite of employee benefit options to offer as well as cross-sell.

Company Presentation

At the JPMorgan Conference in January, Founder Stephen Neeleman said:

"I mean we think that there's just tremendous opportunity still in the channel partners. If you look at the percentage of our channel partners' commercial book of business, that we've been able to penetrate over the years, it's actually still quite low. And so we think that's -- there's tremendous upside. We're getting better and better every year working with the channel partners."

Another big benefit for HQY is rising interest rates. Of the $22 billion in assets that HQY holds for customers, over $14 billion is in cash. The company put out FY2024 revenue guidance already when it reported Q3 results, but it assumed an HSA cash yield of only 2.25%.

Company Presentation

Some of that is due to HQY locking in some rates via a laddering strategy and members moving some money into investments. However, where short-term rates are now and with the Fed recently indicating that it would get more aggressive with rate hikes, that number still seems too low.

For its part, the company downplayed its assumption of its Q3 call in December, with CFO Tyson Murdock saying:

"[It's] important to keep in mind on that is that we're going to have a lot less variable cash, HSA cash as well, so there won't be as much impact from that. It's kind of been a very different year in fiscal '23, with the Fed rate movements, moving that yield up and then subsequently having us raise guidance based off of that. We're doing it a little bit different this year with regards to the fact that there's less of that cash share because we've been able to place it due to the demand, and then also just considering the way that we're actually doing guidance, we're trying to get a wholesale view on the year."

When looking at risks, a drop in interest rates would be negative. That said, this is a company that had become accustomed to a low rate environment that is suddenly seeing a nice benefit.

Solid job creation has been a driver for HSA usage growth, and this tailwind could turn into more of a headwind in 2023. Tech companies have made a lot of headlines with their layoffs, and it's also trickled into other industries as well. That said, HQY's business has held up reasonably well in past recessions, as people began to save more.

At the JPMorgan Conference, CEO Jon Kessler said:

"If you look at the 2020 downturn, I think the core point is that I would make is that our HSA business expressed in terms of accounts and so forth kind of just chugged along. Account growth continued. It was a little slower than it might have been, but it continued along just fine. And asset growth actually accelerated because recessionary activity tends to increase savings rates, and that tends to increase particularly cash balances, yes. So our core HSA business did was very resilient to the last recession."

Q4 Preview

When it reported its Q3 results in December, HQY not only increased its FY23 forecast for the 4th straight quarter, in an unusual move it also provided FY24 guidance.

Company Presentation

The company indicated it has a lot of clarity into FY24. Given the continued march higher for interest rates, I feel the company is still being conservative. As such, I'm looking for strong results and at the very least reiterated guidance, with a pretty good chance that it raises guidance.

Valuation

Based on the FY24 (ending January) EBITDA consensus of $325.4 million, HQY trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of about 19.5x. Based on the FY25 EBITDA estimate of $404.5 million, it trades at about 15.8x.

The company guided for 2024 revenue of between $950-870 million, which is about 12% growth.

Company Presentation

There really aren't any good comps to value HQY off of, now that it purchased WageWorks. Historically, the company has commanded a healthy EV/EBITDA multiple, often over 40x.

HQY Historical EV/EBITDA (FinBox)

Conclusion

HQY is set to greatly benefit from higher interest rates, and whether that is in fiscal 2024 or later due to laddering rates, it's still going to be a nice tailwind. Meanwhile, outside of rates, HSA is a nice, steady growing business. At this point, the biggest risk for HQY right now might be high expectations.

I think HQY stock can ride the interest rate tailwind higher, and don't think a $100 stock price is out of the question. That would be about a 22.5x multiple on the current FY25 EBITDA consensus.