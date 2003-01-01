HealthEquity Will Continue To Benefit From Hawkish Fed

Mar. 11, 2023 1:30 AM ETHealthEquity, Inc. (HQY)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
345 Followers

Summary

  • HQY continues to benefit from healthy HSA growth.
  • The Fed continuing to aggressively raise rates will be its biggest growth driver.
  • The stock looks poised to move higher.

Health saving account, hsa concept

everydayplus/iStock via Getty Images

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) is riding some continued healthy trends in the HSA market, and should be a big beneficiary as the Fed continues to aggressively raise rates. Expect a strong Q4 when the company reports earnings later this

HSA growth

Devenir

HQY Assets

Company Presentation

HQY Cash Yield

Company Presentation

HQY Guidance

Company Presentation

FY24 Guidance

Company Presentation

HQY Historical EV/EBITDA

HQY Historical EV/EBITDA (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
345 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.