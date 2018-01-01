GLD, SLV, And Negative Real Interest Rates

Summary

  • Overall, I am against holding too much gold or silver due to their drawbacks. As Buffett repeatedly said, they do not generate income/profit.
  • However, I change my mind when the facts change.
  • And in this case, as the real interest rates become negative, I see a few good reasons to consider more exposure to gold and silver.
  • In this article, I will use the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (GLD) and iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) to illustrate my thinking in more detail.
  • GLD and SLV are excellent diversification options in addition to other asset classes and now is truly an opportune time for an SLV-GLD trade.
Set of Snowflakes

Yuliya Soklakova/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

If you clicked on this article, I assume you are familiar with the pros and cons of holding precious metals. Overall, I am against holding too much of it for considerations like lack of income generation ability, volatility, fees, etc.

Graphical user interface, chart Description automatically generated

Source: longtermtrends.net

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: longtermtrends.net

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Portfolio Visualizer data

Timeline Description automatically generated

Source: Author based on Seeking Alpha data.

I am an economist by training, with a focus on financial economics. After I completed my PhD, I have been professionally working as a quantitative modeler, with a focus on the mortgage market, commercial market, and the banking industry for more than a decade. And at the same time, I have been managing several investment accounts for my family for the past 15 years, going through two market crashes and an incredible long bull market in between. 

My writing interests are mostly asset allocation and ETFs, particularly those related to the overall market, bonds, banking and financial sectors, and housing markets. I have been a long time SA reader, and am excited to become a more active participator in this wonderful community! 


Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIVR, IAU either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

