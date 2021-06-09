RiverNorthPhotography

In his 2021 letter to the shareholders, ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) chairman and CEO, Ryan M. Lance, said of the independent E&P company that, because of its “disciplined business model -generating free cash flow, maintaining a strong balance sheet, delivering compelling returns on and of capital, and demonstrating ESG leadership”, it has been able to overcome crises and grow profitably. Over the last five years, the share price, total shareholder returns, and profitability of the company has risen. These improvements are a result of secular, industry-wide trends, an enlightened compensation policy, and disciplined capital allocation. The company remains an attractive investment despite a 132% total shareholder return over the last 5 years.

Stock Market Performance

In the last five years, ConocoPhillips’ share price rose by over 97%, and, thanks to the magic of dividend payouts, the total shareholder return (TSR) rose nearly 132%. In that time, the S&P 500 has risen by more than 47%. The company’s peers, Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Apache (APA), Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), Devon (DVN), Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Hess (HES), and EOG (EOG), have earned an equal-weighted average TSR of 84%.

Source: Morningstar

The company’s strong market performance, as well as that of its peers, is due to a broader trend in which the energy sector has outperformed the broader market. In the last five years, the MSCI World Energy Index has earned 7.84% per year in gross returns, compared to 7.43% for the MSCI World, and 6.35% for the MSCI ACWI. In the last three years, the strength of the energy sector is even greater, with the MSCI World Energy Index rising by 22.22% per year, compared to 10.43% for the MSCI World; and 9.31% for the MSCI ACWI. Despite this, the MSCI World Energy has a price/earnings (P/E) multiple of 7.66, while the MSCI World has a P/E multiple of 18.23, and the MSCI ACWI has a P/E multiple of 17.24. There clearly is still a lot of value in the sector.

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

When Unpopularity is Good for Business

Understanding ConocoPhillips’s success and its runway, is, primarily, a matter of understanding the supply-side economics of the industry. There is not a lot that is axiomatic in corporate finance, but one of the things is that, as supply of a thing increases, the price of that thing will tend to decline. Yes, there are exceptions and times where an increase in supply will not lead to lower future prices, and this happens when demand rises at a much higher rate. However, as a rule, future demand is hard to forecast, and the task gets harder the further out investors and managers try and forecast. The time lag between supply-side decisions and observable future prices, can lead to managers raising too much capital, and investing too much in capex, leading to an excess of supply. At an industry level, given that commodities are, well, commodities, nobody has pricing power, and so, when prices are rising, there are strong incentives to invest in expanding production in anticipation of capturing future higher prices. That leads to an excess of supply of oil and gas, which leads to a collapse in the price and an exit in capital until profitability returns to the industry. So, whereas investors typically want to invest in companies in growth industries, there are real risks of a boom and bust cycle if the goods in that industry are commodities or commodity-like. The perfect business, of course, is the one that can raise output ad infinitum and enjoy rising prices.

Over the post-2008 period, there has been a massive exit of capital from fossil fuels, led by ESG investors, or, largely in the West, efforts by the government to make it harder to get new licenses or build new facilities. An example of this is that Norway’s $1.3 trillion oil fund, Norges Bank Investment Management, which owns shares in 9,000 companies, is committed to exiting the oil industry. In the United States, perhaps the most famous case of this is Engine No.1’s success in getting board seats on Exxon Mobil, in an effort to make the company greener.

Not only has capital left the industry as a result of ESG investors and environmental concerns, but, there is a widespread idea that fossil fuels are at the end of the line, that they are facing an Armageddon. However, this idea, which has been made popular by myths of how technologies and fuels such as whale oil became obsolete, ignores a vital truth about technologies and fuels exist at the end of their lives: even if it is true that a technology or fuel is becoming obsolete, in that road to obsolescence, there remains the possibility of new use cases being discovered; secondly, in that path to obsolescence, it is still possible for the underlying businesses to be profitable, and to be so for a long time, because obsolescence does not occur overnight. The end of fossil fuels will not happen, say, in a decade. The real truth, which investors forget, is that energy is characterized by inertia, rather than rapid change. As Vaclav Smil has pointed out, many of the examples of rapid change that ESG investors look to, are not as sound as one would imagine. For example, Germany's solar revolution has been very inefficient because Germany does not receive enough sunlight. Wind turbines rely on heavy equipment powered by oil to dig their foundations, which actually gives oil a new use case, rather than getting it closer to obsolescence. The chart below will show just how much inertia exists in the energy markets.

Source: Our World in Data

In 1970, fossil fuels (natural gas, oil and coal) made up 80% of global energy sources, and in 2021, this had declined to 77%. A decline of 3% across 51 years does not suggest that fossil fuels are anywhere near being replaced. In fact, the Russo-Ukrainian War is an example of just how important fossil fuels remain: whereas pressure has been applied to Western fossil fuel firms to invest in green technologies and to not expand production, Western governments still find that they have to turn to the Middle East and South America and ask friendly governments to raise output. Common sense should tell investors that the green revolution has not arrived.

The impact of an exit of capital and widespread investor apathy at the prospects of fossil fuel companies, is that, starved of capital, these businesses have been forced to become more strategic, and more intelligent in how they allocate capital. Added to this, the industry itself has become more conservative, with the scars of the post-2008 slump still fresh.

The Company is Ready for the Energy Transition

Another aspect of the energy transition that is often misunderstood is that it is a pure battle between fossil fuel companies and renewable energy firms, but fossil fuel giants such as ConocoPhillips have made significant investments in renewables. There is an advantage to being a fossil fuel company invested in renewables: the firm can subsidize its energy transition with profits from its legacy business, allowing it to compete on price with pure-play green energy firms.

The company’s investments in Concho Resources, and Shell Permian, and its establishment of a multi-disciplinary Low Carbon Technologies fund, are examples of the company’s tilt toward sustainability. As these investments prove themselves, ConocoPhillips will scale production and will be a big player in any energy transition.

Incentives Align Shareholder Interests With Those of Management

In the company’s 2022 Proxy Statement, the company highlights a plan to increase return on capital employed (ROCE) by 1-2 percentage points per year, over the next decade. The company calculates ROCE as a measure of the profitability of the business, and management’s performance.

In order to motivate managers to make decisions that do in fact attempt to raise ROIC, the company’s financial performance is tied to absolute and relative-to-peer improvements in ROCE, under the variable cash incentive program (VCIP), which is 20% of VCIP, and through the performance share program (PSP), where the financial component is responsible for 40% of the weighting.

Source: 2022 Proxy Statement

As Charlie Munger once said, “Never, ever, think about something else when you should be thinking about the power of incentives.” The company’s compensation program ensures that managers are paid to think like owners, rather than acting in ways that maximize agent-principal tensions.

Improving Capital Allocation

There is an inverse relationship between asset growth and future returns, a relationship known as the asset growth effect. It is, therefore, in keeping with our analysis, that ConocoPhillips has decreased its asset base from $118 billion in 2013, to $93.83 billion in 2022, at a 10-year total assets compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -2.27% a year. Furthermore, capital expenditure has declined from $15.54 billion in 2013 to $10.16 billion in 2022, at a 10-year capex CAGR of -4.16%.

Finally, the conservatism of management’s capital allocation policy can be seen in the relationship between capex and total assets. Over the last decade, the share of total assets dedicated to capex has fallen from the 2014 high when 14.66% of total assets were dedicated to capex. This decline reflects the growing conservatism of the company, which has to justify its capital allocation decisions in light of its need to grow ROCE and dividends.

Source: ConocoPhillips Company Filings and Author Calculations

Despite investing less in supply, the company has improved its cash flow from operations, which have grown from $16.14 billion in 2018 to $28.3 billion in 2022, at a 10-year operations cash flow CAGR of 5.8%.

Source: ConocoPhillips Company Filings and Author Calculations

Strong Financial Performance

Between 2018 and 2022, revenue grew from $38.73 billion compared to $82.16 billion, at a 5-year CAGR of 16.23%. According to Credit Suisse’s historical trove of data from 1950-2015, “The Base Rate Book”, just 6% of firms enjoy a similar rate of growth over a 5-year period. The mean 5-year revenue CAGR for that period was 6.9%, and the median 5-year revenue CAGR was 5.2%.

Revenues largely derive from contracts with customers, which make up around 75% of total revenues. The contracts relate to locating, obtaining and producing oil, bitumen, NGLs and natural gas. The company also receives revenues from contracts outside the scope of ASC Topic 606, which relate primarily to physical gas contracts at market prices which qualify as derivatives under ASC Topic 815, “Derivatives and Hedging”, and for which ConocoPhillips has not elected NPNS.

Source: ConocoPhillips 2021 Annual Report

The firm’s gross profitability, which scales gross profits over total assets, rose from 0.26 in 2018 to 0.4. According to Robert Novy-Marx’ research, the threshold for attractive stocks is 0.33, so ConocoPhillips has become more attractive, more profitable over the last five years.

Operating income rose from $11 billion in 2018 to $28.18 billion, at a 5-year CAGR of 20.66%. Operating margins also rose, from 28.52% to 35.52%, over that time. In our reference period, the mean operating margin was 11.6%, and the median was 12.1%, demonstrating just how well ConocoPhillips has done.

Source: Credit Suisse

The company’s earnings rose from $6.26 billion in 2018 to $18.68 billion in 2022, at a 5-year CAGR of 24.44%. Back to our base rate data: 8.8% of firms achieved a similar rate of earnings growth over 5 years. The mean 5-year earnings CAGR was 7.3% and the median 5-year earnings CAGR was 5.9%. Once again, we see excellence in the company’s results.

Free cash flow (FCF) rose from $5.5 billion in 2018 to $18.4 billion in 2022, at a 5-year FCF CAGR of 27.32%. In that period, the company has earned $39.8 billion in FCF, which is about 30% of the enterprise value of the company. Reinforcing the success ConocoPhillips has had in improving capital allocation, ROCE has risen from 12.6% in 2018 to 27% in 2022. Since 2020, when ROCE became the sole measure of how management’s capital allocation is measured, there has been an astonishing rise in ROCE, from a bottom of 6% in 2020 to 27%. Given the relationship between ROCE and corporate value, it is not surprising that the company’s share price has nearly doubled in the last five years.

Source: ConocoPhillips Company Filings and Author Calculations

Valuation

As we highlighted in the beginning, the MSCI World Energy Index’ P/E multiple is 7.66, compared to 7.26 for ConocoPhillips, 18.23 for the MSCI World and 20.94 for the S&P 500. The company’s relative valuation is lower than that of its peers and of the market.

In addition, with $18.2 billion in FCF over 2022, and an enterprise value of $136.36 billion, the company has an FCF yield of 13.35%. The company’s FCF yield is much higher than the 1.8% FCF yield that New Constructs calculates as the average FCF yield for the 2000 largest firms in the United States.

Conclusion

ConocoPhillips has been the beneficiary of a secular industry trend of rising corporate values and profitability. In addition, the firm has aligned management’s interests with those of shareholders, through its long-term incentive program. The company’s capital allocation has improved as a result of this, as well as the disciplined approach the firm has taken. With capital leaving the industry, profitability has improved, and this is likely to be a long-term trend. The company has been able to use its profits to dip a toe into renewables, which, if any energy transition succeeds, the company will be able to scale into and become an important player. The company, and the industry as a whole; remains very undervalued. ConocoPhillips should be considered as a long-term investment.