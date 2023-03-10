What Is New Economy Real Estate And Why Is It Important?

Mar. 11, 2023 1:45 AM ETWTRE
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.87K Followers

Summary

  • New economy real estate can simply be described as the real estate where other ‘megatrend’ technologies and innovations occur.
  • These cities, or areas, house the property types that have the most growth behind them.
  • Therefore, if you own these buildings, in these locations, you have the potential to charge better-than-average rental growth.

cloud data center

mesh cube

By Christopher Gannatti, CFA and Eric Rothman, CFA

New economy real estate can simply be described as the real estate where other ‘megatrend’ technologies and innovations occur. These are the physical buildings that house the internet and bio-life science technology; the

Hours of video uploaded to YouTube every minute (as of February 2023)

Risk/reward - P/AFFO

Christopher Gannatti

Eric Rothman

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.87K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.