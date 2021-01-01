alphaspirit

Investment Thesis

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) went IPO in 2021 via a SPAC deal with dMY Technology Group for $1.5 billion. The company has been performing poorly since going public, with shares currently down nearly 80% due to macro headwinds and declining appetite for high-growth stocks. I believe the drop offers a bottom-fishing opportunity for long-term investors. The company provides critical data and technologies for sports-related companies and the increasing popularity of Sportsbooks should continue to be a strong growth driver. Its latest earnings showed strong growth and much-improved profitability. The current valuation also looks quite compelling considering its growth and prospects, therefore I rate GENI stock as a buy.

Market Opportunity

Genius Sports is a London-based technology company that specializes in sports data. The company covers over 400 sports leagues such as the NFL and aggregates live data for over 300,000 events annually. These data are then distributed to customers such as Sportsbooks, league teams, and advertising companies. Its current customers include notable companies such as Caesars Entertainment (CZR), DraftKings (DKNG), and Heineken (OTCQX:HEINY).

I believe Sportsbooks will be the major growth driver for the company moving forward. The data from Genius Sports are highly demanded by Sportsbooks companies as they significantly improve their operational efficiency. Sportsbooks have been gaining strong momentum as more states are now legalizing online sports betting. According to Grand View Research, the TAM (total addressable market) of sports betting is forecasted to grow from $83.7 billion in 2022 to $182.1 billion in 2030, representing a solid CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 10.3%. The expansion of the market should continue to generate tailwinds for the company.

There are also other catalysts within the Sportsbooks market. Thanks to the increasing availability of advanced data, the amount of in-play bets is growing rapidly. The win rate of in-play bets is 400 basis points higher than pre-match bets therefore it generates much higher revenue per game. The company is now also offering other value-added services such as live data, live odds, and streaming to customers. This allows them to expand relationships with customers and increase their “share of wallet”.

Q4 Earnings

Genius Sports just reported its fourth-quarter earnings and the results are very solid. The company reported revenue of $105.3 million, up 25% YoY (year over year) compared to $84 million. On a constant currency basis, revenue growth was 36%. The growth was driven by the strong momentum in the media technology segment, as programmatic advertising services increased. The segment grew 50% (58% on a constant currency basis) from $17 million to $25.6 million. The betting segment was also strong as the company continues to land new customers, with 19 onboarded during the quarter. Revenue from the segment increased by 21.5% (35% on a constant currency basis) from $53.9 million to $65.5 million.

Despite the strong growth, the cost of revenue actually went down 7% YoY from $109.4 million to $102.2 million. This resulted in the company flipping from a gross loss of $(25.4) million to a gross profit of $3.2 million. Spending also slowed with operating expenses declining 6% YoY from $50.9 million to $48 million. This is primarily due to S&M (sales and marketing) expenses dropping 49.3% YoY from $10.3 million to $6.9 million. Thanks to better costs and expense control, the operating loss improved by 41.3% YoY from $(76.3) million to $(44.8) million. The adjusted EBITDA was $2.7 million, or 2.5% of revenue. EPS was $(0.63) compared to $(0.28). This is not comparable due to a $77.3 million loss on foreign currency.

The company also initiated guidance for FY23, which indicates softer revenue growth but a much strong bottom line. Revenue is expected to be $391 million, which represents a YoY growth of 14.7%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $41 million, representing a significant improvement of 160%.

Investor Takeaway

I really like this quarter’s earnings from Genius Sports. The company showed strong top-line growth but what stood out to me was its operating leverage and bottom line. It proved that it can grow organically with minimal spending and margins should continue to edge up in the coming quarters. The guidance for the coming fiscal year indicates substantial growth in adjusted EBITDA and the adjusted EBITDA margin is also expected to double YoY.

Using its forward guidance, the company’s valuation looks pretty compelling. It is currently trading at an fwd EV/EBITDA of just 23.6x, which is very reasonable for a company growing revenue in the mid-teens. Not to mention the opportunity for margin expansion, which could fuel rapid growth in the bottom line as shown in the guidance. The market opportunity for the company is also huge and should provide a durable growth runway moving forward. All things considered, I believe the company is attractively priced with solid upside potential. Therefore I rate it as a buy.