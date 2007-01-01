This Doesn't Happen Often

Mar. 11, 2023 1:55 AM ETTLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.34K Followers

Summary

  • After a surge earlier this week that took the yield on the two-year US Treasury up above 5% for the first time since 2007, concerns over the health of bank balance sheets have caused a sharp reversal lower.
  • From a closing high of 5.07% on Wednesday, the yield on the two-year US Treasury has plummeted to 4.62% and is on pace for its largest two-day decline since September 2008.
  • A 45 basis point (bps) two-day decline in the two-year yield has been extremely uncommon over the last 46 years.

Global inflation rate 2022 problem stockmarket and risk asset stockmarket crash

TERADAT SANTIVIVUT

After a surge earlier this week that took the yield on the two-year US Treasury up above 5% for the first time since 2007, concerns over the health of bank balance sheets have caused a sharp reversal lower.

2-year US treasury yield

New York Times headline the day after that 1989 plunge

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.34K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.