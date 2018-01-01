MongoDB: Outsized Financial Portfolios Overshadow Negative DaaS Earnings

Mar. 11, 2023 2:49 AM ETMongoDB, Inc. (MDB)
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
194 Followers

Summary

  • MongoDB has continuous growth in its revenue and gross profits.
  • However, its financing and investing activities greatly influence its net cash flow.
  • Its investing proceeds have far exceeded the earnings from operations, which is an ongoing widening loss.
  • The management invests capital that is almost equivalent to its annual revenue in the U.S. treasury and other fixed-income products while leaving its net income losses growing.

Question mark, uncertainty, unknown, fear, inquiry, investigation, examination, interrogation, inquisition, poll

Just_Super/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MongoDB's financial statements are highly financialized, with financing, and investing activities dominating its net cash flow, and financial investments in short-term US treasury higher than its annual revenue. We are puzzled by this and recommend a strong sell.

MongoDB Revenue vs Gross Profit

MongoDB Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

Gartner Magic Quadrant of Cloud-Based database

Gartner Magic Quadrant of Cloud-Based database (Gartner)

MongoDB Free Cash Flow, Net Income and EBITDA

MongoDB Free Cash Flow, Net Income and EBITDA (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

MongoDB Revenue vs Operating Expenses

MongoDB Revenue vs Operating Expenses (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

MongoDB Total Financial Asset vs Cash

MongoDB Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

MongoDB Total Financial Asset vs Cash

MongoDB Proceeds from Maturities of Marketable Securities vs Operating P&L (Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

MongoDB Net Cash Flow

MongoDB Net Cash Flow (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

MongoDB Net Cash Flow Breakdown

MongoDB Net Cash Flow Breakdown (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from the company)

MongoDB Financial Overview

MongoDB Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
194 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.