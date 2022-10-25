Morningstar

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU), a US-listed proxy for UK large-caps, has been surprisingly resilient over the last year as its outsized mix of defensive, cash-generative names came back into favor in a risk-off environment. While the domestic economic backdrop doesn't screen favorably, given the political instability and cost of living issues in recent months, UK large-cap revenues are primarily international, offering insulation against domestic pressures. Plus, the UK market remains under-owned following a wave of outflows in 2022, driving a very reasonable valuation relative to the resilient underlying EPS momentum. With the GBP also well-supported amid the ongoing rate hikes, the valuation gap to its US and European counterparts seems unwarranted - at ~12x P/E vs. ~14x for the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) and ~20x for the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), EWU has room to re-rate.

Fund Overview - A Low-Cost, Concentrated Vehicle for UK Large-Cap Exposure

The US-listed iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the MSCI United Kingdom Index, a market cap-weighted index comprising the large and mid-cap segments of the UK equity market or ~85% of the UK free float-adjusted market cap. The ETF held $3.3bn of net assets at the time of writing and charged a 0.5% expense ratio, making it one of the more cost-effective options available to US investors looking to express a single-country view on the UK. A summary of key facts about the ETF is listed in the graphic below:

Unlike comparable European ETFs, the fund's sector allocation reflects a more defensive profile, with the consumer staples sector maintaining the largest weightage at 19.1%. By comparison, the iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a ~11% allocation to staples, with financials and industrials leading the overall sector exposure. The rest of the EWU portfolio is similarly defensive, with financials at 18.6%, energy at 14.8%, and healthcare at 12.5%. On a cumulative basis, the top five sectors accounted for ~75% of the total portfolio.

From a single-stock perspective, the fund is well-diversified and spread out across 81 holdings. British oil and gas multinational Shell plc (SHEL) is the top holding at 9.5%, followed by pharmaceutical and biotechnology giant AstraZeneca (AZN) at 8.7%. The ETF also has outsized exposure to multinationals such as financial services company HSBC (HSBC) at 6.6%, British consumer goods giant Unilever plc (UL) at 5.4%, and another oil and gas conglomerate, BP plc (BP) at 5.3%. With the top five holdings accounting for ~35% of the overall portfolio, EWU is more concentrated than comparable ETFs IEUR and IVV, but it remains one of the more diversified single-country ETFs on the market.

On a YTD basis, the ETF has appreciated by 3.3% and has compounded at a steady 4.7% rate (in market price and NAV terms) since its inception in 1996. Over shorter time frames, however, the performance has been lackluster at +0.5% over the last five years and -0.2% on a two-year basis. By comparison, IEUR compounded at + 1.9% and + 1.2% over five and two-year timeframes, respectively. The other developed market alternative, IVVV, has been the standout compounder at an impressive high-single-digits % pace on similar timeframes.

Where EWU stands out, though, is its distribution - the trailing twelve-month yield at 3.2% is above comparable ETFs and well-covered by the highly cash-generative multinationals in its portfolio. Distributions have also been consistent through the cycles, making EWU a great fit for investors who prioritize a steady income stream to supplement the underlying portfolio earnings growth.

EWU is Worth Considering in a Recession

Coming off a tumultuous H2 2022 for the UK economy, with the sluggish post-COVID recovery worsened by a terms of trade shock and political instability, things can only get better in 2023. The latest GDP report showed surprisingly positive signs, but inflationary pressures continue to weigh on consumer activity, and conditions could still worsen amid the ongoing rate hikes. The labor market is key - the tightness thus far indicates a surprising resilience against the macro headwinds and provides monetary policymakers with the legroom to further hike rates, weighing on future growth and valuations. As a result, my base case remains for a drawn-out recession scenario (in line with Bloomberg forecasts per the graphic below); with the supply-driven labor market tightness largely beyond the control of monetary policy, staffing shortages, and wage pressures will likely remain a headwind for domestic earnings.

All signs point to more domestic economic weakness, and thus, positioning is key. UK large-caps and, by extension, EWU, outperformed in 2022 for a reason - its defensive sector allocation focus on staples and banks allows for relative strength in a higher rate environment. The mature, lower-growth profile also comes with steady income (mostly via dividends), so in a low-return environment for global equities, regular cash returns to shareholders are likely to remain in favor. In addition, the exposure to oil & gas majors and miners in the portfolio should also allow EWU investors to benefit from a constrained global commodity supply backdrop. Finally, the primarily international UK large-cap revenue base (>70% for the FTSE 100) is a key positive, insulating the portfolio from domestic pressures in a higher rate, higher inflation world. In a mild recession scenario (the most likely outcome, in my view), EWU should outperform.

Undervalued Defensiveness

Coming off a resilient year in 2022, the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF remains a worthy addition to investors' portfolios. The UK economy might be suffering from domestic headwinds, including inflationary pressures, but EWU's focus on globally diversified large-caps with defensive characteristics and well-covered distribution yields position it well to navigate any macro challenges ahead. With the UK large-caps relatively under-owned despite maintaining resilient earnings growth momentum and GBP also well-supported by the central bank's tightening stance, the near-term setup is compelling. The valuation discount to IEUR and IVV (i.e., the Europe and US comparables) means there is good re-rating potential here, particularly in a sustained low return/risk-off environment for global equities.