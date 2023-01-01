Navigating China Beyond The Reopening





Summary

  • Beyond the initial reopening phase, policymakers and investors are shifting focus towards the longer-term growth outlook for China.
  • The health of domestic consumers and businesses appears to be improving and foreign investor flows have picked up meaningfully.
  • While China’s improved growth outlook presents opportunities for those who seek exposure to China, continued volatility and uncertainty may require a dynamic investment approach that integrates data-driven insights and systematic capabilities.

Beijing Eases Some Restrictions After Recent Covid Outbreaks

Kevin Frayer/Getty Images News

By Jeff Shen, PhD and Rui Zhao, PhD, CFA

In recent years, several factors including policy and regulatory restrictions have weighed on economic growth and asset price returns in China. The nation’s zero-COVID policy aimed at limiting

Chart shows organic web search for airlines and congestion in China’s top 10 most populated cities. The data suggests that China’s residents are increasingly on the move and congestion is rising, especially now that COVID cases are falling.

Chart shows online job searches and job postings in China. Currently, data suggests that labor supply and demand are normalizing with the reopening, strengthening the outlook for domestic consumers.

Chart shows spending activity in China, which appears to be recovering as the mobility of China residents improves and the gap between online vs. offline spending continues to narrow.

Chart shows keywords in People’s Daily related to regulatory scrutiny which have decreased in volume since the reopening, underscoring the focus of China’s government on fostering growth.

Chart shows foreign investment flows into China as the reopening has shifted investor sentiment. January 2023 was the strongest month on record for inflows into China through Northbound Stock Connect.








