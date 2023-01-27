Sirius XM's Drop Opens A Buying Opportunity For Investors

Mar. 11, 2023 3:39 AM ETSirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI)
The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
36 Followers

Summary

  • Sirius XM has lost over one-third of its value as guidance reinforces worries of a slowdown in growth.
  • The current drop has become overdone and oversold, and now prices in a flat growth rate along with negative equity.
  • Debt and interest payments are high with low cash, which poses a risk to this bullish thesis.
  • I expect current headwinds to hurt revenues slightly, yet I see this to be a stable business for the long term.

QSiriusXM west coast programming headquarters in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Sirius XM

Introduction

The current drop in Sirius XM's (NASDAQ:SIRI) share price provides a decent opportunity to buy the company. Sirius XM has had a good track record in maintaining profitability and growing their revenues, and I would expect them to

Chart
Data by YCharts

United States and Canada's population compared against each other.

Population (WorldData)

Sirius XM's total operating costs

Total operating costs (Sirius XM)

Sirius XM's assets as shown in their 10-K

Sirius XM

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts
Sirius XM Stockholders' deficit

Sirius XM

This article was written by

The Dragon of Wall Street profile picture
The Dragon of Wall Street
36 Followers
A casual investor that likes to check out companies and their business models to find potentially hidden gems. Not a professional, more of a broad-based investor with a few preferred sectors. I feel it's important to add this disclaimer, but please do your own diligence as nothing I say is financial advice, I could definitely be wrong about my views and even try to incorporate that uncertainty in my articles, and consult your financial advisor or representative if applicable. I write my articles more for the fun of looking into a company and Seeking Alpha definitely motivates me to do this homework, and so the articles written are for informational purposes, not a formal investment recommendation.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SIRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also plan to add to my position in SIRI within the next 5 trading days. Be aware of the risks associated with investing in this stock; do your own diligence as this article is not intended to be financial advice.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.