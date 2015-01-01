kellyvandellen/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY) was one of the latest companies in my look at "Asian businesses" that I did back in late 2022 and early 2023. While this company was once a business with particular exposure to both military and aerospace, this is no longer the case. In the current context, the company is primarily an Asian automotive business, with a small licensing deal, offering the company the potential to manufacture helicopters and planes - though this is an exceedingly small part of the company's sales mix.

Nonetheless, my returns on the position since my last article have been excellent in terms of sector and market outperformance and confirm my positive thesis for the business.

Not that massive an outperformance, but in this volatile market, anything that I managed to "BUY" cheaply and confirmed, is a victory in my book. So it is here.

Let's look at how the company has been doing, and what we can expect from Subaru.

Subaru - An upside still worth considering after strong results

So, remember Subaru? It makes Subaru cars, and aerospace focuses on things like attack helicopters and utility products for the Japanese Army, as well as UAVs, components for Boeing jets, and business jets. With 94 affiliated companies and 2 automotive/2 aerospace production sites, the company is a Japanese stalwart headquartered in Shibuya, Tokyo.

The company carries revenues of ¥ 2,744B, making an operating profit of that around ¥ 90B. This comes to a every low operating margin of 3.3%, but with a 53.4% equity ratio company-wide. Like most Japanese quality stocks, this one comes with a very high ratio of equity, a great credit rating at A-rating or above, and despite its production sites containing aerospace, is over 97.6% automobiles. The aforementioned helicopters and other sectors are about 2.5%, all told.

We don't have full-year results just yet - some Japanese companies are slower to report those here, but we do have sales numbers, production numbers, and exports, which give us a very accurate indication as to how the company has been performing.

We've been seeing a downturn. The company's domestic and overseas production of automobiles saw the first decrease in 10 months in the Japanese, domestic production of units. However, sales are up almost 39%, which marks the 8th consecutive month of increases in Japan, with a significant almost 18% decline, which marks the first decrease in half a year of trends.

These numbers are for January of 2023. We do not yet have February numbers. And while we do not yet have the full-year results with management commentary, we do have the full-year numbers, which again gives us a very good indication of where things are going. Take a look.

Subaru IR (Subaru IR)

Now, reporting and earnings calls are somewhat different in Japan - so we simply don't have the amount of information that we do elsewhere. Most of the earnings calls are only run for the media and are invite-only. You'll note that on Seeking Alpha, there are no transcripts for Subaru earnings calls. The same is true for virtually every other Japanese company out there. The same is true for most of my data services that I subscribe to and pay for - these calls are rarely translated, and not easily accessible. You can also pretty much forget smaller Japanese companies and English information or disclosure - they rarely provide this. In fact, many Japanese companies don't even have a dedicated IR email distribution list, and there are material delays in the release of English information/materials.

I say this to provide insight into how difficult, compared with other equities, it is to effectively analyze and model for some of these companies and provide interesting color. The data is there, and the forecasts do exist. Here is where Subaru is expected to go over the next few years.

Subaru forecast/Dividend (TIKR.com)

And generally speaking, I have no issue with these forecasts or estimates - I consider them fairly likely, all things considered. Subaru has been through a significant decline in earnings due to margin pressure and macro - same as with many automotive. In 2021 and 2022, the company's results are probably as low as they're ever going to go. Analyst accuracy is horrible as well, though, and it's unlikely that analysts are going to accurately forecast or target the company here, missing negatively 58% of the time and positively 42% of the time (meaning the company beats estimates). These last few years have been especially bad, as the analysts from both S&P Global and FactSet have underestimated the earnings decline the company faced, and actually expected the company to grow EPS going into 2020.

This gives me the justification to severely moderate and impair my own targets for Subaru - which is exactly what I've been doing in my coverage of this company.

Based on the delivery numbers and production numbers we do have, I expect 2022 to come in as lower than 2021. I also expect a massive surge in 2023, but perhaps not as high as analysts are expecting here.

The current company forecasts, based on backlogs, trends, and company numbers, call for a 38%+ growth in revenue and triple-digit, 231.7% in operating profit, with a 180% improvement in EBIT, with a 200% increase in attributable profit to owners. Those are Subaru's official numbers from the latest FY2023E. The basic assumptions for this resurgence are still sound - recovery in NA, consolidation of international sales, and recovery in the semiconductor market (partial).

Basically, if NA doesn't recover, this forecast likely won't materialize. So North America is what you want to be keeping an eye on here.

I like Subaru cars - I like the company as well. Subaru is "a great car", but perhaps lagging behind the competition in terms of innovation, interior quality, and design as well as modern features. The sort of cars you use live rurally, and need a quality, rugged SUV, or similar product - but not the car you typically go for as a first choice if you're Joe everyman and looking for a new vehicle. It's the sort of car I'd go for where I am right now, where I need something utilitarian.

I went through Subaru's success story in the USA in my last article, and I believe it's something you should look at because it is quite amazing. I was equally clear in that article, this fiscal of 2022 will be a downer - but we're likely going up from there.

So let's see what that does to the company valuation and what sort of upside we can see for Subaru.

Subaru - The upside from valuation is still there, despite a 7% improvement

Subaru's valuation is more representative of the past few years of results than it is representing the next few years of forecasts. The company's data and forecasts call for significant earnings improvements, averaging well above 13% annual average EPS growth until 2025E.

If the company manages to increase its EPS to essentially 3 times its current 2022E EPS even on an adjusted basis, this would put even a conservative 10-12x P/E multiple at a price that indicates a 25% upside, at 10x. And the company typically trades at 14x.

That means that on a 14.4x P/E basis, the company's normalized average, and also based on similarly-forecasted growth estimates, we're seeing a potential upside of no less than 42.32% annually, or triple digits in 2025E.

Subaru Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

That's not a bad upside or thesis in any sort of context, least of all the one we're currently in. The only problem I see is that it's based on the assumption of NA automotive sales and trend recovery. This might happen, but it also might not. I believe that because some degree of it will happen, the overall trajectory of these forecasts is mostly correct. Because of this, we're in the right position to start heavily investing in Subaru. The company doesn't yield much - 2% for the ADR currently, but that dividend is expected to increase, and you don't need to invest in the ADR if you have a broker that allows you to trade Japanese stocks natively.

My thesis in my last article was basically that the valuation the company trades at is good enough to where even company underperformance is likely to result in very positive outcomes, going by the current set of forecasts. While a business can always perform much worse than expected, it's quite easy looking at Subaru's history to see what sort of valuation climbs can happen during times when the company is performing well. Just go back to 2015-2016 and see the trends there, where Subaru traded at more than 2x the current share price.

So, overall, the company can definitely move up in line with these earnings growth expectations. Analysts agree with this overall assessment of the company's upside. 16 analysts follow the native 7270 ticker, which is the Japanese Subaru stock, trading at around ¥2,300 today. Ranges start at ¥2,000, and go up to ¥3,500 on the high end, with an average of ¥2,500, as of March 9th here today.

8 analysts have moved to "BUY" or similar, which is up from less than 5 a year back. The upside, given the company's positive move since my last article, implies an overall upside of around 10%, double digits here. But it's also quite possible we'll see much higher upsides.

Most of the analysts - 9 of them - are at a "HOLD" here, essentially reflecting a cautious stance where they want to see things improve before going all-in on Subaru. As of yet, we've not yet seen all of the positive trends in earnings that the company is forecasting. January 2023 wasn't it.

My previous PT for Subaru, if you recall my latest article, was ¥2,500. I don't really see any current fundamental risks that would cause a massive near-term deterioration - because sales numbers are fine, and the market looks fine. You can see that these analysts following Subaru actually lowered their own price targets to more closely align with mine.

I believe my own price target reflects a good balance between conservativism and acknowledgment of the upside that could be there if the company performs well.

I'm expanding both my coverage and my ownership in Subaru slightly. This is still a small position for me, but it's one of my few natively Japanese stocks, and I'm excited to see where this Japanese automotive company goes next.

Here is my thesis for Subaru at this time.

Thesis

Subaru is a USA-exposed automotive company with a small aerospace arm. It has fundamentally appealing products, perhaps suffering a bit from being behind some of its competitors, and having almost no market share in Europe. But overall, great products.

The company has seen years of negative returns, reflecting a drop in earnings. However, this is expected to reverse in 2023 and forward.

I give the company a native ¥2,500 PT, and an upside of at least 10% at today's share price.

Subaru is a "BUY" here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside that is high enough, based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

The company fulfills all of my investment criteria here - making it a "BUY".

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.