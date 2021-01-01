ArtistGNDphotography

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) had a fairly decent fourth quarter, but it still trails the overall energy sector in many metrics.

Even though the company has dropped significantly off its 52-week high of $5.81 per share, I believe it could easily fall more in the current economic environment in light of its general underperformance.

With its share price down by about $2.50 per share from its 52-week high, it could be tempting to take a position at this time, but as mentioned, there are too many weaknesses in the company that could easily cause it to fall much further if conditions worsen in 2023, which is highly probable.

In this article, we'll look at the latest numbers from its earnings report, some of the quant ratings that point to major weaknesses when compared against the overall energy sector, and why it's probably going to continue to struggle over the next year or so.

TradingView

Some of the numbers

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $147.00 million, up 30 percent year-over-year. Revenue for the full year 2022 was $553.00 million, compared to revenue of $388.00 million for full year 2021, a gain of $165.00 million, or 42.5 percent.

Revenue from Completion Fluids and Products in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $66.00 million, up 12 percent sequentially. Full year revenue for Completion Fluids and Products was $273.4 million.

Revenue for Water and Flowback in the fourth quarter was $81.00 million, up 52 percent year-over-year. Full year 2022 revenue for Water and Flowback was $279.8 million.

Adjusted EBITDA in the reporting period was $20.3 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, a gain of 56 percent. Adjusted EBITDA for full year 2022 was more than double what it was for full year 2021.

The company had a net loss of -($1.8) million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to a net loss of -($703,000) in the fourth quarter of 2021. For full year 2022, the company had net income of $7.8 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to net income of $103.00 million, or $0.82 per share for full year 2021.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $13.6 million at the end of calendar 2022, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $31.6 million at the end of calendar 2021. TTI held long-term debt of $156.5 million at the end of calendar 2022, compared to long-term debt of $97.1 million at the end of calendar 2021.

Working capital at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $101.00 million, compared to $87.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

A closer look at some of the metrics

First, concerning Quant grades, it has a "D" rating on valuation, profitability, momentum, and revisions, while it has a "C+" on growth. The remaining numbers we'll look at below are all on a TTM basis concerning profitability.

Gross profit margin is 27.65 percent, compared to 46.52 percent for the sector median, lower by 40.56 percent.

EBITDA margin is 9.83 percent, compared to 33.11 percent for the sector median, lower by 70.30 percent.

Net income margin is 1.42 percent, compared to 13.63 percent for the sector median, lower by 89.61 percent.

Return on common equity is 7.37 percent, compared to the sector median of 22.42 percent, lower by 67.11 percent.

Return on total capital is 4.58 percent, compared to the sector median of 9.34 percent, lower by 50.91 percent.

Cash from operations is $18.96 million, compared to the sector median of $527.55 million, lower by 96.41 percent.

Net income per employee is $6,030, compared to the sector median of $372.45 per employee, lower by 98.38 percent.

Seeking Alpha

In relationship to momentum, the company has also underperformed when compared against the sector median. Its 3-month performance was -2.30 percent, while the sector median was 3.06 percent; its 6-month performance was -16.46 percent, while the sector median was 3.86 percent; its 9-month performance was -38.96 percent, compared to the sector median of -12.43 percent; and its 1-year performance was -10.99 percent, compared to the sector median of 1.76 percent.

We could go on in other factor grades, which are a mixed bag. The point is the company is significantly underperforming the sector as a whole and is likely to be disproportionately affected if the market turns against it. And on the positive side, it's probably not going to get the type of leverage many of its peers will get when the market finally turns around.

Conclusion

TTI is in the lower echelon of energy services companies, and while it has shown some upward movement in revenue in the last couple of quarters, it hasn't been enough to move the needle, and it continues to struggle with profitability.

In the near term I don't see much that will change the performance of the company, and it's probable it could get worse before it gets better, depending on where oil prices are at throughout 2023.

The oil and gas industry lacks a lot of visibility on how they're going to perform in 2023, and that will have an impact on the share price of TTI in the year ahead. I expect a lot of volatility, and if that's how it plays out, TTI could drop a lot lower than it currently trades at before it starts to rebound.

The company has made a huge upward move in its share price since early April 2020, when it was trading at approximately $0.25 per share, but after soaring $5.81 per share near the end of May 2022 and pulling back, it appears to me most of its performance is already priced in, and until that changes, there aren't any meaningful catalysts I can see that will provide a positive catalyst that would drive the share price higher over the next year or so.

That could change in 2024, but there's too much that could happen between now and then that could quickly change the narrative. For that reason, I'm not a buyer at this time.