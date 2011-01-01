Michael Derrer Fuchs

Introduction

IBM (NYSE:IBM) is a company which is known for its great research and development in the computer and software industry and was founded in 1911. As of today, IBM holds about 15,000 patents.

The stock was a longtime favorite of Warren Buffett. He bought his first IBM shares in the first quarter of 2011 and has owned them since the third quarter of 2017. If we look at the past 10 years, IBM stock price has not rebounded much due to lower revenues and profits.

Data by YCharts

With its recent acquisitions, IBM could regain its value. In recent years, the business has shifted its focus from distributing capital to shareholders through buybacks to expanding through acquisitions and increasing earnings per share. Their growth model is based on hybrid cloud and AI, and IBM is in a favorable position after acquiring Red Hat.

But because the stock price has not performed over the past 10 years (during a strong economic boom), I see investing in IBM as an alternative to investing in government bonds. Both provide great income.

Growth Drivers: Hybrid Cloud And AI

Over the past 3 years, IBM has made about 30+ acquisitions and 17 divestitures to make IBM a hybrid cloud platform-centric company. IBM is now focused on revenue growth, higher operating margin and higher return on free cash flow. Software and consulting provided about 70+% of total revenue, and recent results showed IBM has a high return on free cash flow of 15.4% by 2022. With the transformation to a hybrid cloud platform-centric business, the company is less capital intensive and its return on investment is higher. Over 2022, ROIC is 10% while it has been around 5% in recent years, so the company has improved significantly.

Earlier in 2019, IBM announced that it is acquiring Red Hat for a whopping $34 billion. It is an astonishing amount because Red Hat generated only $3 billion in revenue with operating profit of only $512 million, making it an expensive acquisition in my opinion. Still, Red Hat is very profitable ant its profits are rising sharply.

IBM is on an acquisition spree and takeovers and acquisitions are part of their capital allocation plan. I think it is a good way to grow because it can increase shareholder value, but only if the acquisition price is right.

IBM's growth engines are focused on hybrid cloud and AI to expand its business. Its hybrid cloud solutions are based on its Red Hat platform. It provides the infrastructure that allows customers to develop many new applications in a private cloud and deploy them in a public cloud.

Their next big revenue driver is AI, which will contribute greatly to the growth of the global economy in the coming decades. AI will make it possible to reduce workers' workloads by providing fast and expanding services to customers. One IBM project involves automating the drive-through experience for quick-serve restaurants. Another project was automating inquiries and appointments for COVID-19 vaccines. These are great initiatives to serve the customer better and faster.

Looking at its fiscal 2022 results, IBM reported revenue of $60.5 billion, an increase of 5.6% compared to last year but free cash flow was down by 15%. Its near-term outlook looks good as IBM expects single-digit revenue growth and free cash flow of about $10.5 billion, up 24% year over year.

Dividends And Share Repurchases

The stock price has barely moved over the past 10 years, so investors could also see an investment in IBM as an alternative to bonds. The forward dividend yield is high at 5.3%, even higher than the free risk interest rate (10-year Treasury note yields about 3.9%). The Fed aims to raise interest rates to 5.5% because inflation is sky-high. So IBM seems like a good investment for income investors.

The dividend rate is currently $6.60 and has increased at a CAGR of 3.2% over the past 5 years. With the big acquisition of Red Hat in 2019 for $34 billion, IBM could expect earnings (and dividends) to rise further in the coming years. Next year, analysts expect the dividend to rise 3.3%.

IBM's Dividend Growth History (IBM ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

A closer look at its free cash flow statements shows that IBM has increased its dividend payout every year and is also buying back shares. Before the big acquisition of Red Hat, the buyback return was huge at 4.8%. The management chooses to increase its profits by acquisitions rather than returning cash to shareholders, which is a good thing. But the Red Hat acquisition price was far too high in my opinion. The buyback yield now stands at 0.3%, and the share buyback will lightly increase earnings per share and dividends per share in the coming years. The total return to shareholders was 75% relative to its free cash flow generated.

IBM's cash flow highlights (SEC and author's own calculations)

Stock Valuation

Since IBM returned cash to investors by paying dividends and buying back shares, it is interesting to consider cash and debt into the valuation. The company has a high free cash flow yield of currently 14% (of which 11% was returned to shareholders), so I prefer to use the EV to FCF ratio to gain insight into its stock valuation.

The EV to free cash flow ratio currently stands at 18.5, which is above the three-year average of 13. From the EV to free cash flow ratio, the stock seems a bit overvalued.

Data by YCharts

If we omit cash and debt from the valuation equation, and look at the P/E ratio, we see that the GAAP P/E ratio is currently very high at 72. However, non-GAAP EPS is expected to increase strongly in the coming years. Analysts expect non-GAAP EPS to reach $10.70 in fiscal year 2025.

The 3-year average P/E ratio is 14 if we exclude the extremes in 2022 figures. And if we multiply the average P/E ratio of 14 by the expected earnings per share of $10.70 in 2025, we arrive at a share price of $150 by the end of 2025. Currently, the share price is $126, and if we include dividends, investors can expect a total pre-tax return of 35%.

Data by YCharts

IBM's earnings estimates (IBM ticker page on Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

IBM was once in Warren Buffett's portfolio. He bought his first IBM stock in 2011 but held the stock for only 6 years. The stock price has not rebounded much over the past 10 years due to lower revenues and profits. However, IBM is now back on a growth path as the company has shifted from distributing its free cash flow to shareholders to making acquisitions and growing profits. Hybrid Cloud and AI will be IBM's big growth engines in the coming years, and with AI making strong progress to become a major contributor to the economy, IBM is in a favorable position to benefit.

IBM's expected dividend yield is high at 5.3% and offers nice dividends for income investors because the dividend yield is higher than the risk-free rate. The dividend rate is expected to rise 3.3% next year, in line with its 5-year dividend growth. The stock's valuation seems attractive, and the stock appears to have 35% upside potential through the end of fiscal 2025. Therefore, the stock is worth buying.